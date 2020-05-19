Community News / North Vancouver

Two Rivers Speciality Meats Launches Brand New Online Shop with Take-Home Meat Boxes

Portrait

The GOODS from Two Rivers Specialty Meats

North Vancouver, BC | North Vancouver favourite Two Rivers Specialty Meats is making it easier than ever to stock up on high quality, local Canadian meat at home with the launch of an all-new e-commerce website for online orders.

Meat lovers can now log on here to browse a selection of high-quality frozen meats available for easy curb-side pick-up in North Vancouver. Whether you’re firing up the grill on your backyard barbecue or prepping mid-week meals for a family of four, Two Rivers’ new take-home meat boxes are designed for households of all sizes.

Available exclusively online, Two Rivers’ new frozen meat boxes feature healthy and delicious pasture-raised beef, pork and chicken all sourced from partner ranchers that specialize in natural and sustainable farming practices free of GMOs, antibiotics and harmful hormones.

Two Rivers new online shop includes the following specialty items:

Grill Box ($115)
Four Farmcrest Specialty boneless skinless chicken legs;
Four 6 oz. Natural Beef flat iron steaks;
Four 8 oz. Fraser Valley bone-in pork chops;
Eight Two Rivers fennel Italian sausages;
12 Two Rivers signature all-beef hot dogs.

Essentials Box ($115)
– Two 1lb. packages of Fraser Valley smoked bacon;
– Four Farmcrest Specialty boneless skinless chicken breasts;
– One Farmcrest Specialty whole chicken (3 lbs.);
– Four 6 oz. Natural Beef tri-tip sirloin steaks;
– Two 1lb. packages of Cache Creek Natural lean ground beef.

Steak Box ($145)
– Two 10-12 oz. Canadian Natural Beef ribeye steaks;
– Two 8-10 oz. Canadian Natural Beef striploin steaks;
– Four 6 oz. Canadian Natural Beef flat iron steaks;
– Four 6 oz. Canadian Natural Beef tri tip sirloin steaks.

Burger Box ($65)
– Twenty 5 oz. burger patties prepared with a special blend of Cache Creek Natural Beef (50% chuck and 50% brisket).

Chicken Box ($50)
– Farmcrest Specialty boneless skinless chicken breasts (4 kg.).

Charcoal ($29)
– large bag of 100% natural clean-burning Kamado Joe XL lump charcoal.

Orders placed online at https://www.tworivers.online will be available for pick-up the following business day between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday to Friday) at the Two Rivers main office next to the butcher shop at 180 Donaghy Avenue in North Vancouver.

“This is a difficult time for the food industry in B.C. but we’ve got a very tight-knit and strong community – we’re all working together to keep our hungry friends fed.” said Two Rivers’ cofounder Jason Pleym “These are uncertain times, but the one thing people should count on in B.C. is local, quality meat when they need it. Our new online shop will help. Especially with grilling season.”

Additional box options will be added to Two Rivers’ online shop in the coming weeks. For the latest information on Two Rivers, visit our corporate page at www.tworiversmeats.ca.

Two Rivers Specialty Meats
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
180 Donaghy Ave. | 604-990-5288 | WEBSITE
Two Rivers Speciality Meats Launches Brand New Online Shop with Take-Home Meat Boxes
