the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | Each week, Wednesday – Sunday, the AnnaLena team has been putting together a full 4-Course Dinner Menu (now for pick-up from AnnaLena Restaurant). This is how it reads for May 20-24…

BOOK NOW | $49 pp | Availability is limited.

At this time we are unable to accommodate any dietary requests. Thank you for all your support and we will have information on opening our doors again very soon!!