Torafuku Announces New ‘Dinner For Two’ Menu

The GOODS from Torafuku

Vancouver, BC | Torafuku launches its weekly special menu for this Friday and Saturday (May 15/16) for dinner pick-up from 5pm-6pm. (We’re also working on something special again for the following week, May 22/23.)

The photo above shows this week’s feast for 2 people…

Drunken Kraken Caesar: Sake Kasu Miso grilled romaine, parmesan cheese, calamari & tempura crumbles, radish

Magic Mushroom: mixed foraged mushroom, kale, tomato, yuzu brown butter bucatini pasta, ricotta cheese, gremolata.

ShowRib Time: 24 hours short rib glazed, grilled broccolini asparagus salad, pickled pearl onion.

Sweet Tooth: basque cheese cake with yuzu rhubarb compote.

The cost is $35 per person (minimum purchase of 2). ORDER HERE.

ABOUT TORAFUKU | Meaning “lucky tiger” in Japanese, Torafuku is nestled on the border of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown at 958 Main Street, offering elevated Asian cuisine by Le Tigre food truck owner Steve Kuan. Designed for sharing, the casual and inventive menu explores the borders of pan-Asian food with classical French and Italian influences. Dishes are playful in spirit and serious in execution, delivering vibrant interpretations of flavours traditionally found in Japanese, Taiwanese, Korean, and Vietnamese cuisine. Every plate features seasonal ingredients sourced straight from local farmers. For more information, please visit torafuku.ca.