Tacofino to Fire Up Food Truck Fleet, Reopen Hastings Commissary Location on Monday

Vancouver, BC | Tacofino will continue rolling out its long-awaited return to the local restaurant scene when it reopens its Hastings Commissary location (2327 E. Hastings St.) for delivery and pre-ordered pickup and fires up its fleet of roaming food trucks beginning this Monday, May 18.

The Hastings menu of Tacofino-To-Go options including tacos, burritos, take-and-bake nachos, kids meals and cocktail kits will be available for delivery and pre-ordered pickup via DoorDash and tacofino.com from its Hastings Commissary location seven days a week from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 18 and from noon to 8 p.m. starting Tuesday, May 19.

One of Tacofino’s food trucks will also return to its usual spot beside the Vancouver Art Gallery at Howe and Robson beginning Monday, May 18 to provide weekday service from noon to 3 p.m. On the weekends beginning Saturday, May 23, one of the Tacofino trucks will also hit the streets on Saturdays and Sundays with times and locations to be announced on Tacofino’s Instagram @tacofinovan.

The new openings follow the lead of the beloved, born-in-BC brand’s Kitsilano location at 1909 West 4th Avenue, which relaunched on May 5 and is offering delivery and takeout throughout this weekend from 3 to 8 p.m. The location will expand its daily hours to noon to 8 p.m. beginning Monday, May 18.

HOW TO ORDER | Takeout or delivery orders for Tacofino’s Hastings Commissary location can be made through DoorDash and tacofino.com beginning Monday, May 18. For contactless pickup, park in front of or to the side of the restaurant and call 604-253-8226 to have staff bring out orders.

For more on Tacofino, go to tacofino.com, become a fan of /TacofinoVAN on Facebook or follow @TacofinoVAN on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT TACOFINO | Since its inception, the Tacofino brand has been celebrated for its trademark fusion of sun-dappled, surf-centric spirit and quality, fresh and affordable fare with an environmental and nutritional conscience. From its humble beginnings in Tofino, where the Tacofino Cantina was first launched at the back of the Live to Surf parking lot in 2009, the brand has now grown to include the original Cantina, a fleet of roaming food trucks, six brick-and-mortar restaurants in Vancouver and Victoria, a growing workforce of more than 250 employees and a legion of loyal fans.

