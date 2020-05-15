Nightingale Launches Take-Home Pizza Kits for the Family

The GOODS from Nightingale

Vancouver, BC | Nightingale restaurant is pleased to announce the launch of the Nightingale Take Home Pizza Kit, delivering a delicious and fun pizza making and baking experience that’s designed to bring families together in the kitchen.

Everyone loves pizza but as connoisseurs know, not all are created equally! At Nightingale restaurant, which first opened its doors in May 2016, the dough recipe has been perfected to create a flavourful and wonderfully textured base to an array of seasonally changing toppings.

“We went through about 30 iterations of dough before finding one we were finally happy with.” says Chef David Hawksworth, who worked with Italian ‘Master Pizzaiolo’ Guiseppe Cortinovis on the secret recipe. “We use a unique combination of 00 and whole grain flour and refrigerate for two days to allow it to ferment,” he explains.

Lucky Vancouverites can now experiment with Nightingale’s perfect pizza dough themselves with the new ‘take-home’ pizza kits. Included in each kit are two portions of dough and an accoutrement of toppings to build either one of Nightingale’s signature pizzas: the roasted mushroom pizza ($25) with wild roasted mushrooms, fontina val d’aosta, mozzarella, arugula pesto, white sauce, and confit garlic; or the spicy spianata salumi pizza ($25) with San Marzano tomato sauce, piquillo peppers, fior di latte, and salumi. The kits come with instructions and an online tutorial is available here.

Each kit also comes with an original colouring page drawn by local artist Gina Figuera of @Love_All_Design, and a set of crayons, to keep the kids (or adults) occupied once the pizzas are dressed and in the oven. All are invited to share finished masterpieces by using hashtag #PizzaNightYVR and tagging @nightingalerest.

Take Home Pizza Kits can be ordered at www.hawknightingale.com through the website’s online ordering system or through delivery partner DoorDash. A selection of Nightingale’s A La Carte Dishes (including freshly baked pizzas) are also available for delivery and pick-up alongside frozen family meals, cocktail kits, beer and wine selections. Visit www.hawknightingale.com for the full menu. Currently, Nightingale is open daily from 3:00pm – 8:00pm for delivery and take-out only, revised hours and dine-in options will be announced soon.

About Nightingale | Celebrating the here and now, Nightingale delivers compelling flavour profiles and local ingredients through an extensive menu of seasonal vegetable dishes, fresh salads, pizzas, pastas, crudo and creative proteins. Dishes are presented in a range of share plates and sides that contribute to the laid back, convivial atmosphere of the industrial-chic space. Located at 1017 West Hastings in downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the two-level, 180-seat room is anchored by a focal bar offering an approachable and diverse wine list, house libations including the inventive rotating cocktail and a range of local craft beers. Bar, lounge and restaurant open daily 11am – midnight. Reservations can be made by calling 604.695.9500 or visiting www.hawknightingale.com.