Menu Revealed for LIVIA’s Debut ‘Sunday Suppers’ Feast on May 17th

Vancouver, BC | Our goal with LIVIA has always been to be a spot nestled into our community, to be a place that looked after its neighbours, and made people feel calm amidst the chaos of it all. Now that it’s feeling more chaotic than ever, we’re excited to expand our evening at home offerings and keep that feeling of having us take care of you.

That’s why this week we’re launching Sunday Suppers with LIVIA, a three-course changing menu, on top of our seasonal dinners.

It begins this week (!) with a wine dinner from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy paired with our favourite Lambrusco producer, Medici Ermete, that includes a link to get into a Zoom chat with the winemaking team. We’ll talk about what we’re making, why it’s so special, and talk to the winemaker in Italy on what makes their Lambrusco so extraordinary.

Each kit includes:

Green salad from Zaklans Heritage Farm
Million layer lasagna bolognese
LIVIA rosemary focaccia
Hazelnut chocolate torte with mascarpone
Bottle of Quercioli Rosata Lambrusco

A kit for two people is just $60. It’s all the fuss of a winemakers dinner, without having to wear pants, which is pretty great in our books. Order here.

About LIVIA | On a bright corner of Commercial Drive, Livia is the life’s work of a baker and a bartender. Inspired by the kind of cafes we visited in Europe and New York, Livia is a place to grab a loaf of bread and coffee in the morning, to meet friends over lunch and a glass of wine, and to cozy into a date for dinner. During the day you’ll find staff stocking our 13-foot-high bread wall full of blistered sourdoughs and hawking pastries at the counter, as well as serving up bowls of polenta with poached eggs, and mortadella breakfast sandwiches. At night, ceramic bowls of freshly made pastas are brought to candlelit tables, alongside a thoughtfully curated wine list.

With a firm belief that every detail should be cared for, your coffee will be a custom blend roasted up the street and served in a custom mug, and the chili flakes you’ve asked to scatter on your raviolo are sourced from our favourite farm and dried in house. A seat at the bar encourages a peruse of our classic cocktails and lovingly built vermouth and amaro list. Rooted in the warmth of a neighbourhood cafe, and the paired down simplicity of Italian food, it’s the place we want to go to in our community.

Livia
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1399 Commercial Dr. | WEBSITE
