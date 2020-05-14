Strange Fellows Announces Release of ‘Woodland’ Cider

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Made with a blend of both traditional English cider apples and new world varietals our Woodland Farmhouse Cider is aromatic, bright and refreshing. A firm and tannic structure results from the addition of Porter’s Perfection, a classic old world cider apple grown in Cawston, BC.

Cider type: Dry

Aroma: Bright apple

Character: Bracing & dry with a firm tannic structure, & a clean, light finish

Colour: Light straw

Apples: Porters Perfection, Newtown Pippin, Golden Russet & others

Food Pairing: Crepes, Creamy pastas and soups, Ham, Quiche Loraine

A.B.V.: 6.0%

Believed to reside in the orchard’s oldest tree, the Apple Spirit is feted each year to ensure a bountiful harvest the next. Songs are sung, evil spirits scared off by noisy revellers, and cider is poured on the tree’s roots to reawaken it. Raise a glass of this tart, bright cider – made with a blend of traditional and new world varietals – to the apple tree’s prosperity.

Release date: Wednesday, May 13th

Available at: Strange Fellows Brewing take out & Home Delivery.