PiDGiN Announces Plan for Return to Dine-In Service, Reveals First Reopening Menu

Vancouver, BC | With the option to open our doors to the public approaching, we’ve been putting a lot of thought into how to proceed with our community and our team’s well-being in mind. For us, opening back up fully for dine-in dinner service isn’t ideal and nor is it economically viable for us to continue solely with take out and delivery. We want to be able to integrate dine-in service in a way that reduces risk without sacrificing experience.

To start, we’ve decided on a hybrid approach. In addition to delivery and takeout, 7 days a week, from 11:30am – 9:30pm, we will host a dinner series on Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm. We will serve a 7 course menu with optional drink pairings or à la carte service from our regular beverage offerings. We’ll limit seating to a quarter of our capacity, with every group spaced out appropriately to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests and team. Additionally we are diligently working on a revised health and safety plan to adapt to our new reality.

We’d like to welcome everyone back in with open arms, warm embraces, packed shoulder to shoulder at the bar with the exciting buzz that makes our industry so amazing. Given the current circumstances, that’s not going to happen for the foreseeable future. What we can do is make an amazing dining experience for you. We can support and showcase our local farmers, fishers, foragers, and wineries. We can inspire our kitchen team to plate beautiful food again on dinnerware, not just in a compostable box. More than anything, we just want to see your smiles and that look when you take that first bite or sip that makes us excited about what we do, day in and day out.

Below is the menu for our first two nights. We will choose the date of the first weekend once we feel the timing is right for us and our guests. If you don’t feel ready when we announce the dates you’ve purchased, we can switch you to a later date or refund your purchase fully with 72 hours notice.

The menu will be subject to change as the availability of products might be different when we decide to open. Once sold out, we will announce the next menu for the following week.

To book your tickets, please call the restaurant at 604.620.9400. We could sell it online, but we’d really like to hear your voices.

/ trio of amuse bouches

crab, compressed apple

marinated tofu, crispy shallot rings, furikake

smoked pork fried wonton

paired with: sheringham distillery kazuki gin, yuzu, spiced apple, bella sparkling rose

/ scallop ceviche, spot prawns, yuzu smoked buttermilk, scallion oil

paired with da silva – fumé blanc – 2016 – okanagan valley BC

/ sake hibiscus foie torchon, milk bread, wasabi pickled chayote, fennel chutney

paired with moraine – late harvest merlot – 2015 – okanagan valley BC

/ beets, sesame whipped yogurt, furikake

paired with rigour and whimsey – gamay – 2018 – okanagan falls BC

/ sablefish, pan seared cabbage, miso hollandaise

paired with nk’mip – chardonnay – 2017 – osoyoos BC

/ bison flat iron, yuzu kosho pickled shallots, garlic puree, chanterelles

paired with fairview cellars – baby bear – meritage – 2017 – okanagan valley BC

/ yuzu meringue pie, yuzu gochugaru curd, sesame crumble

paired with kobayashi shuzo – hououbiden, jukusei hizo umeshu

