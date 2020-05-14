Community News / The Okanagan

Fond Farewell to Stewart Family Patriarch, Pioneer in Okanagan Viticulture

Portrait

The GOODS from Quails’ Gate

West Kelowna, BC | This week the Stewart family quietly celebrates the life of their father Richard “Dick” Stewart, who passed away at the age of 94.

Dick was born in Kelowna on April 8, 1926, one of four children to Dick Snr and Mary (Whitworth) Stewart. Growing up in a family that embraced others, generosity and support were values Dick upheld his entire life in the community, with his family and at the winery.

After graduating UBC with a double major in agriculture and commerce, he worked in father’s business Stewart Brothers Nursery for ten years before venturing out on his own. A natural visionary, Dick purchased the former Allison Ranch property on Boucherie Road, West Kelowna in 1956 to fulfill his keen interest in grape growing. He proceeded to plant experimental grape varieties at the site which would go on to produce world class wines.

Dick believed in the potential of this region and was a driving force in its development. He was a founding member of the Association of British Columbia Grape Growers and member of the Grape Growers’ Marketing Board where he subsequently became its chairman. Interested primarily in grape growing, he encouraged his son Ben to establish Quails’ Gate Winery in 1989.

Never afraid of new ideas, Dick believed in putting his nose to the ‘grindstone and his shoulder to the wheel’. He was intensely proud that all his children became a part of making the winery successful. He loved to wander the vineyards, Wineshop and offices at Quails’ Gate visiting with guests and he fondly referred to the staff at Quails’ Gate as his extended family.

Dick had a passion for his hometown and felt a deep responsibility to his community giving back and participating in many boards and committees over his lifetime.

He will be greatly missed by his family and extended family at Quails’ Gate Winery. For more information on the life of this amazing man please find his obituary here.

ABOUT QUAILS’ GATE WINERY | As one of Canada’s foremost family owned and operated estate wine producers, we are dedicated to crafting outstanding quality wines while offering memorable wine and food experiences. We strive to deliver exceptional guest experiences in our award-winning restaurant, at our luxurious lake front accommodations and with every estate tour and wine tasting.

Quails' Gate Winery
Region: The Okanagan
3303 Boucherie Road, West Kelowna | 250-769-4451 | WEBSITE
Fond Farewell to Stewart Family Patriarch, Pioneer in Okanagan Viticulture
Quails’ Gate Winery Wins Gold With 4th Consecutive ‘Best Managed’ Designation

There are 0 comments

See BC First / Similkameen

SEE BC FIRST // We Can’t Wait to Explore the Similkameen Valley Again

This one of our all-time favourite summer drives, the hot asphalt snaking through some of the most dramatic terrain in BC.

The Okanagan

Community News / The Okanagan

Corcelettes Merlot 2017 Scores 90 Point Rating and Costs Less Than $24

Community News / The Okanagan

Corcelettes Among Local Wines Selected For WineAlign’s ‘BC Premium Wines Black Box’

Community News / The Okanagan

Laughing Stock Vineyards Contributes to Vancouver Food & Beverage Community Relief Fund

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On Getting Ready to Reopen Restaurants and the Long, Hard Road Ahead

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds contrasting reopening schemes and predictions.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Tea and Two Slices

On Hurling Insults at Nurses and the Rich Wanting the Poor to Risk Their Lives For Profit

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean applauds mutual aid and finds new a reason to bang on pots and pans.

Tea and Two Slices

On Being Held Hostage by Elites and Shedding Zero Tears for Panicking AirBnB Hosts

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at conspiratorial convictions and the immediate future of restaurants.

Cool Things We Want

We Want This Wall-Mounted Folding Desk

They look to be the perfect workspace solution for small apartments. (We'll pounce when we see one produced/sold locally.)

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Announces Release of ‘Woodland’ Cider

Community News / Gastown

PiDGiN Announces Plan for Return to Dine-In Service, Reveals First Reopening Menu

Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Legendary Bishop’s Restaurant Now Offering Take-Out Service

Community News / Chinatown

Kissa Tanto Returns With Special Take Out Menu