Community News / Chinatown

Kissa Tanto Returns With Special Take Out Menu

Portrait

THE GOODS FROM KISSA TANTO

Vancouver, BC | We were wondering if you’ve missed us? If that is the case, we’d like to present you with a supper series that hopes to satisfy your longings for the quaint combination of Japanese sensibility and Italian cooking…

Weekend Bansan Supper from the KT #houseofplenty
Starting this Friday, May 16 | Pick up only from 4-7PM | Pre-order on Tock

With these offerings your hunger should be pleasantly quelled and memories should flood the head of very special moments spent holding the hands of loved ones or raising up glasses to friends in celebration. We cannot invite you back into our house again yet but please enjoy what we can give you to bring into your own home.

(‘Bansan’ is a Japanese word for supper.)

Kissa Tanto
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
263 East Pender St. | 778-379-8078 | WEBSITE
Kissa Tanto Returns With Special Take Out Menu
Vancouver’s Best Cocktail Spots, Winter Edition

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

View From Your Window / Chinatown

The View From Your Window #222

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Heads Up / Chinatown

Chinatown’s Mamie Taylor’s to Close This Weekend

Owner Ron Oliver has sold the seven-year old restaurant at 251 East Georgia Street. The closing party is this Sunday, February 23rd.

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago This Week, When Chinatown’s ‘Fat Mao’ Was Just Getting Started

For this week’s #TBT we go back to the humble beginnings of a popular noodle joint that has been kicking ass since day one.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Nutella-Stuffed Doughnuts at Chinatown’s New ‘Mello’

People are beginning to catch on to the tiny shop's deliciousness. Frankly, there should be a line-up here every day...

Heads Up / Chinatown

Don’t Miss the Fortune Food Fair In Chinatown on Sunday, January 26th

The Fortune Food Fair is a gathering of 7 local vendors offering everything from bao and dumplings to wonton and kimchi.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

17-Seat ‘Barbara’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

Chef and first-time restaurateur Patrick Hennessy is on track to open the small restaurant on East Pender St. this Spring.

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On Getting Ready to Reopen Restaurants and the Long, Hard Road Ahead

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds contrasting reopening schemes and predictions.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Tea and Two Slices

On Being Held Hostage by Elites and Shedding Zero Tears for Panicking AirBnB Hosts

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at conspiratorial convictions and the immediate future of restaurants.

Opening Soon / Gastown

New Burger Joint Coming to Gastown

BRGR BRGR aims to kick-off as a delivery/takeout operation out of 108 West Hastings St. this Friday, May 8th.

Cool Things We Want

We Want This Wall-Mounted Folding Desk

They look to be the perfect workspace solution for small apartments. (We'll pounce when we see one produced/sold locally.)

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Chinatown

Bao Bei Reveals New Take-Out Menu and Special Chinoy Sunday Dinner for May 17

Community News / Burnaby

Steamworks Brewing Co. Partners With VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation for Health Care Heroes

Community News / Kitsilano

Check Out Annalena’s Latest ‘Strange Times’ Menu

Community News / East Vancouver

Flourist Now Delivering to North Shore, 7 Days a Week