Kissa Tanto Returns With Special Take Out Menu

THE GOODS FROM KISSA TANTO

Vancouver, BC | We were wondering if you’ve missed us? If that is the case, we’d like to present you with a supper series that hopes to satisfy your longings for the quaint combination of Japanese sensibility and Italian cooking…

Weekend Bansan Supper from the KT #houseofplenty

Starting this Friday, May 16 | Pick up only from 4-7PM | Pre-order on Tock

With these offerings your hunger should be pleasantly quelled and memories should flood the head of very special moments spent holding the hands of loved ones or raising up glasses to friends in celebration. We cannot invite you back into our house again yet but please enjoy what we can give you to bring into your own home.

(‘Bansan’ is a Japanese word for supper.)