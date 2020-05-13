Community News / Chinatown

Bao Bei Reveals New Take-Out Menu and Special Chinoy Sunday Dinner for May 17

The GOODS from Bao Bei

Vancouver, BC | We’re excited to start this new take-out venture and bring Bao Bei into your homes. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, we will have all your favourite Bao Bei dishes available. On Sundays, we will be offering a unique family meal inspired by dishes close to our staff’s hearts, foods that comfort us and speak to our diverse cultural backgrounds. We thank you for your continuous support as we grow our business and find our feet with this new concept. Please reach out to us with any questions or comments at info [at] bao-bei.ca. Stay tuned for more exciting things to come!

Dinner For 2 – 4
(6 Dishes) $41 per person

$3 from every meal goes to the Hua Foundation to support the Chinatown Care Packages

Crispy Rice Salad
Deep fried rice nuggets, crispy taro, pomelo, tossed with fresh herbs and nuoc cham

Chicken Adobo
Soy and vinegar braised frenched chicken drumsticks, walla walla onion salad, garlic sweet soy, salted serranos

Bicol Express
Boneless pork shoulder cooked in coconut milk and chili, grilled shishito peppers, pickled green papaya

Pinakbet
Local asparagus, snake beans, radishes, garlic stems, tomato shrimp paste sauce

Paqui-paqui
Charred eggplant, smoked tomato, tamarind dressing, miso egg yolk

Leche Flan
Cassia caramel custard, calamansi syrup, coconut crumble

Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
163 Keefer St. | 604-688-0876 | WEBSITE
Bao Bei to Kick Off New ‘Sunday Dinner Series’ With Jamaican Family Feast

Chinatown

