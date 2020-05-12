We Want This Wall-Mounted Folding Desk



We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

(via) Latvian shop Bitman Wood makes these laminated birch-plywood, wall-mounted folding desks that take up just 6 inches of wall space when folded and drop to include built-in shelves and a wiring cut-out for chargers. They look to be the perfect workspace solution for small Vancouver apartments. We’d pounce if we found something similar that was produced/sold locally.