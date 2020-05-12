SEE BC FIRST // We Can’t Wait to Explore the Similkameen Valley Again

We travel-starved and isolated British Columbians should enter into a covenant with one another — that when this nightmare ends we commit to enjoying a local adventure before travelling anywhere else.

One of the very first places we’re planning a return to once Dr. Bonnie Henry gives us the green light is the beautiful Similkameen Valley. Princeton to Keremeos is one of our all-time favourite summer drives, the hot asphalt snaking through some of the most dramatic and unique terrain in the province. We will buy as much fresh fruit and veggies from the roadside stands as we have room for, grab one of those amazing sandwiches at Harker’s Organics in Cawston, and pick up some bottles from wineries like Corcelettes, Clos du Soleil, Robin Ridge and Orofino. We’re also looking forward to trying the new farm-to-table restaurant, Row Fourteen, for the first time. Really, though, we’re just feeling the pull of the whole area. Most people simply zip through it on their way to the Okanagan Valley or take the Coquihalla highway instead to shave off a few minutes of travel time , but it’s so worth it to take a little time to stop and explore. It’s just a very special slice of this province, where untravelled (for us, at least) back roads and discoveries still abound.

What are some of your favourite places that you’ll want to hit when normalcy returns? We’re stuck at home too and want to be inspired and uplifted by your shout outs and ideas for travel within BC, so please share via #seeBCfirst.