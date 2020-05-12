See BC First / Similkameen

SEE BC FIRST // We Can’t Wait to Explore the Similkameen Valley Again

Portrait

We travel-starved and isolated British Columbians should enter into a covenant with one another — that when this nightmare ends we commit to enjoying a local adventure before travelling anywhere else.

One of the very first places we’re planning a return to once Dr. Bonnie Henry gives us the green light is the beautiful Similkameen Valley. Princeton to Keremeos is one of our all-time favourite summer drives, the hot asphalt snaking through some of the most dramatic and unique terrain in the province. We will buy as much fresh fruit and veggies from the roadside stands as we have room for, grab one of those amazing sandwiches at Harker’s Organics in Cawston, and pick up some bottles from wineries like Corcelettes, Clos du Soleil, Robin Ridge and Orofino. We’re also looking forward to trying the new farm-to-table restaurant, Row Fourteen, for the first time. Really, though, we’re just feeling the pull of the whole area. Most people simply zip through it on their way to the Okanagan Valley or take the Coquihalla highway instead to shave off a few minutes of travel time , but it’s so worth it to take a little time to stop and explore. It’s just a very special slice of this province, where untravelled (for us, at least) back roads and discoveries still abound.

What are some of your favourite places that you’ll want to hit when normalcy returns? We’re stuck at home too and want to be inspired and uplifted by your shout outs and ideas for travel within BC, so please share via #seeBCfirst.

 

There are 0 comments

See BC First / Tofino

SEE BC FIRST // We Can’t Wait to Return to This Vancouver Island Campground

We're stuck at home too and want to be inspired and uplifted by your shout outs and ideas for travel within BC.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Being Held Hostage by Elites and Shedding Zero Tears for Panicking AirBnB Hosts

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at conspiratorial convictions and the immediate future of restaurants.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Intelligence Briefs

On Getting Ready to Reopen Restaurants and the Long, Hard Road Ahead

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds contrasting reopening schemes and predictions.

Opening Soon / Gastown

New Burger Joint Coming to Gastown

BRGR BRGR aims to kick-off as a delivery/takeout operation out of 108 West Hastings St. this Friday, May 8th.

141 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

See BC First

See more from See BC First
See BC First / Tofino

SEE BC FIRST // We Can’t Wait to Return to This Vancouver Island Campground

We're stuck at home too and want to be inspired and uplifted by your shout outs and ideas for travel within BC.

See BC First

Do Your Part and See BC First

When the nightmare of Covid-19 ends let's all commit to enjoying a local adventure before we travel anywhere else.