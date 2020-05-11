West Broadway Location of Fjällräven Reopens Today With Safety in Mind

The GOODS from Fjällräven

Vancouver, BC | To our amazing Fjällräven Vancouver Broadway community,

I hope this message finds you and your loved ones well during this time. In recent weeks, it has been great to see the days getting longer and the weather getting warmer. Nature is waiting for us to enjoy all it has to offer in the summer months.

We are excited to announce that, after careful consideration, we will be reopening our doors to our BC stores this Monday, May 11th. Fjällräven is dedicated to providing guests with an amazing retail experience. As we move back into business operations, the objective of our post COVID stores is to create an atmosphere of safety for both the guests and staff while providing personal and authentic interactions that our guests have come to expect from the brand.

This is what visiting your Fjällräven store will look like as of May 11: Smart scheduling is being enforced. Our stores will be open to the public but will also be offering time slots for personal shopping. This caters to a wider range of needs for our guests. Our shortened hours ensure the health and safety of both our guests and staff. If you would like to book a personal shopping appointment, please call our store directly at 604 559 1369.

10AM – 12PM: Personal shopping appointments

12PM – 4PM: Open to the public

4PM – 5PM: Personal shopping appointments

Social distancing rules will be in place. We ask customers that enter our store to space themselves 6ft apart from any other guests. Staff will be following the same rules.

Our staff will be maintaining the highest level of cleaning standards in-store throughout the day. Staff will be washing their hands every 30 minutes, sanitizing surfaces frequently, and wearing masks and gloves.

We are limiting the occupancy by store. Each store will allow 5 guests for every 1,000 square feet of sales floor space. This allows for proper social distancing while still maintaining a quality guest shopping experience. We will provide signage as well as identifying new staff roles that will guarantee store compliance.

There will be a Health and Safety Liaison staff member at the door to greet you. For the peace of mind of both our guests and staff, this member of our team will be controlling the amount of people entering the store, providing an overview of our health and safety guidelines, and ensures our staff team is following cleaning protocols.

There will be a dedicated staff member at the cash area processing contactless payment. This will ensure only one person is processing payments and keeping this space sanitized. At the moment, we are not accepting cash and prefer contactless cards as a payment method.

You can still get your items tailored! Our tailors will still be working and available to do alterations. They will be wearing gloves and a mask like the rest of our floor staff and garments will be quarantined for three days prior to and after the alteration.

We would love to see you next week when we reopen our doors to the public. Our Spring and Summer line for 2020 is still in full effect and there couldn’t be a better time than ever to get geared up for trekking season. We’re working hard to prepare our stores to provide the classic Fjallraven experience you know and love, with these post COVID guidelines in place.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions. We’re looking forward to seeing you soon!