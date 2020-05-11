Community News / Downtown

Free Taco With Every Takeout Order Today as La Taqueria Reopens Hornby St. Location

Portrait

The GOODS from La Taqueria

Vancouver, BC | Hey friends! We’re adding our Hornby Street location to our open store list. We’re excited to be able to reach more of you. We’re celebrating this good news by giving you a *taco free of charge with your take-out order; today Monday, May 11th, as a way to recognize your amazing support.

Hours: Monday-Friday 11:30am-4pm. Contactless pay station on site. No cash, please.

Check out our take-out menu here.

When you pick up please follow the service route signs on the floor.

Muchas gracias!

*Baja Fish, Yam, Carnitas or Cachete, First come first serve. Limited availability – Only available at the Hornby St. location.

La Taqueria (Hornby)
Neighbourhood: Downtown
586 Hornby St. | 604-565-0511 | WEBSITE
