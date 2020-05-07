Track and Food / Downtown

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateurs on Reopening, the New ‘Food Coalition’ and More

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

In this special COVID-19 episode we speak to Chambar co-owner Karri Green-Schuermans and repeat guest James Iranzad of Gooseneck Hospitality about what’s happening on the front lines of restaurant life and how the provincial government is looking to reopen the restaurant community. As the two lone independent restaurateurs from Vancouver on the 60-something panel of restaurateurs tasked at making this happen, their insights were the ones we most wanted to hear.

We also wanted to discuss Karri’s new Food Coalition initiative with its aim of “feeding those with the greatest need, using local food, made by local restaurants.” She and James discuss this in detail as one of his restaurants, Gastown’s Wildebeest, has also jumped on board to help. We also wax on rent assistance for restaurants, government action, taking on more responsibility and life at home during this time…

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #229

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

This Much-Missed Vancouver Beer Parlour Deserves a Better First Birthday

It's been a year since the launch of The Magnet at 309 West Pender. It might as well have well been an eternity.

The Definitive Records of ‘Local Beverage Slinger’ Devon Towler

This week we asked the Bar Manager at The Magnet to share the three records that anchor his musical tastes.

Jayton Paul Does ‘The Dishes’

This week we speak with award-winning Hawksworth Sommelier, Jayton Paul, about his favourite places to eat and drink around town.

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Possibly the Best Place to Drink Craft Beer in Downtown Vancouver

The Magnet has quickly emerged as a reliable place to acquaint oneself with the freshest pleasures of British Columbian craft beer.

Vancouverites Remember Exactly Where They Were When This Happened Ten Years Ago...

"I was at my parents' house with my face full of seven-layer dip when Sid the Kid scored the Golden Goal..."

Tea and Two Slices

On Being Held Hostage by Elites and Shedding Zero Tears for Panicking AirBnB Hosts

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at conspiratorial convictions and the immediate future of restaurants.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Community News / Gastown

New Pasta Concept ‘Pastificio Di Luigi’ Launches Today in Gastown

Opening Soon / Gastown

New Burger Joint Coming to Gastown

BRGR BRGR aims to kick-off as a delivery/takeout operation out of 108 West Hastings St. this Friday, May 8th.

Heads Up

19 Ways to Treat Mom Right this Mother’s Day

Just because you may not be able to give your Mom a big hug and a kiss this year doesn't mean you can't show her some love!

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateur Dishes on Covid-19, Food Delivery Apps, More

In this episode we speak to PiDGiN owner Brandon Grossutti about creating the FROMTO app during a pandemic and much more.

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Speaking Candidly on the Harsh Realities Faced by Local Restaurants

In this episode we talk to Abdallah (Dallah) El Chami of Superbaba about Covid-19 and the Vancouver Food and Beverage Relief Fund.

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateur James Iranzad Talks About the COVID-19 Crisis

In this edition, we talk with James on the government response, community engagement, what we should do next and much much more.

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Talking Trade With Tyler Harlton and James Langford-Smith

A winemaker and restaurant GM sit down to discuss BC wine, the natural wine conundrum and the entrepreneurial spirit.