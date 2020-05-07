TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateurs on Reopening, the New ‘Food Coalition’ and More

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

In this special COVID-19 episode we speak to Chambar co-owner Karri Green-Schuermans and repeat guest James Iranzad of Gooseneck Hospitality about what’s happening on the front lines of restaurant life and how the provincial government is looking to reopen the restaurant community. As the two lone independent restaurateurs from Vancouver on the 60-something panel of restaurateurs tasked at making this happen, their insights were the ones we most wanted to hear.

We also wanted to discuss Karri’s new Food Coalition initiative with its aim of “feeding those with the greatest need, using local food, made by local restaurants.” She and James discuss this in detail as one of his restaurants, Gastown’s Wildebeest, has also jumped on board to help. We also wax on rent assistance for restaurants, government action, taking on more responsibility and life at home during this time…