Nightingale Celebrates Mother's Day With Special Brunch Menu To-Go

Vancouver, BC | Expanding on its current a la carte dinner and frozen meal menu options, Nightingale To-Go has created a special brunch menu, in honour of Mother’s Day, Sunday May 10th available for pick-up or delivery from 11:00am – 2:00pm.

“Mother’s Day might look a bit different this year, but that doesn’t mean moms have to miss out,” says Nightingale’s Head Chef, Alan Tam “we’ve created a menu of delicious a la carte brunch dishes in honour of mom, with some special treats to go alongside them too.”

Nightingale’s Sunday brunch menu includes dishes such as: a nourishing chia pudding with spiced coconut milk and mango-pineapple jam ($9); whipped avocado with guajillo salsa and sumac flatbread ($14); a hearty mushrooms on toast with soft scrambled eggs and truffle pecorino ($15); a refreshing arugula salad with pecorino sardo and lemon poppyseed vinaigrette ($16); a comforting smoked salmon omelette with pickled red onions, ricotta, and fried potatoes ($17); and a classic cobb salad with grilled chicken, avocado, house bacon, soft boiled egg, gorgonzola dolce, and sunflower seeds ($20).

To elevate the occasion add on the BC Mimosa Kit ($40), a build-your-own cocktail kit that includes a bottle of sparkling Blue Mountain Brut with a flight of fresh juice mixes featuring Okanagan blueberry, black cherry, and peach flavours. And for a sweet treat add on Bel Café’s pastry box with a freshly baked croissant, a pain au chocolat, and a scone ($12).

Pre-orders can be placed through Nightingale website’s online ordering system three days ahead, or by phone at 604.695.9500 or from delivery partner DoorDash. To view regular A La Carte take-out dinner menus and the new Mother’s Day Brunch menu visit www.hawknightingale.com and follow @nightingalerest on Instagram or Facebook to see the latest updates.

Each order will include a $2 donation to Nightingale’s ‘Feed the Frontlines‘ program, which has, to date, delivered more then 300 meals to doctors and nurses at St. Paul’s Hospital’s Covid Clinic and to other frontline support services across the city. To learn more about the program or to donate visit www.hawknightingale.com/feed-the-frontlines.

About Nightingale | Celebrating the here and now, Nightingale delivers compelling flavour profiles and local ingredients through an extensive menu of seasonal vegetable dishes, fresh salads, pizzas, pastas, crudo and creative proteins. Dishes are presented in a range of share plates and sides that contribute to the laid back, convivial atmosphere of the industrial-chic space. Located at 1017 West Hastings in downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the two-level, 180-seat room is anchored by a focal bar offering an approachable and diverse wine list, house libations including the inventive rotating cocktail and a range of local craft beers. Bar, lounge and restaurant open daily 11am – midnight. Reservations can be made by calling 604.695.9500 or visiting www.hawknightingale.com.

Celebrate Mother’s Day With Bel Café’s ‘Love Local’ Gift Bag

