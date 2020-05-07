Mother’s Day Brunch and Dinner Kits Available Now From ‘The Acorn’

The GOODS from The Acorn

Vancouver, BC | Life is far from normal at the moment but taking the time to share our love for one another – and especially the mothers out there – is perhaps more important now than ever.

Mother’s Day at The Acorn has always been such an important and cherished celebration for us. As a woman-owned restaurant and having personally entered motherhood myself, I’m saddened to not be able to welcome our wonderful guests into the restaurant who choose to celebrate the mothers in their lives while dining with us.

Under these circumstances we decided to try something a little different. We’re offering two different meal kits, one for brunch and one for dinner, that we will personally deliver free of charge.

Pre-order one or both of the options below and receive free delivery within our delivery zone (see our website), or pick up at our contactless window.

Mother’s Day Pre-Order cut off is FRIDAY, MAY 8th at 3pm. After the cut off only our regular market menu will be available.