Corcelettes Merlot 2017 Scores 90 Point Rating and Costs Less Than $24

Keremeos, BC | Gismondi has given our 2017 Merlot 90 points, and it’s under $24!

“The attack is lively with a mix of black and blue fruits, fragrant tobacco, and a stony mineral dusty undercurrent. The tannins are relatively soft for such a young age, but this wine with its spicy, savoury finish will live in the bottle for more than a decade.” – Anthony Gismondi, The Vancouver Sun

And talk about value? Our Merlot is $23.39 (plus applicable taxes), so it’s a wine for every night of the week! Pairs especially well with pizza, dark chocolate, and Netflix. Get your hands on some.

Remember: for every bottle of Corcelettes wine purchased in BC until May 31st, $1 will be donated the the BC Hospitality Foundation- just another GREAT reason to buy hand crafted Canadian wine!

On a personal note, I’ll be participating the the #HospitalityHustle on May31st to show solidarity and support to those in the hospitality who have either lost their livelihood, are still working hard to deliver food to the front line workers, or are providing a takeout option to those who are socially isolating to keep the rest of us safe. It’s free to register, just head over the the BC Hospitality Foundation website by clicking here.

What’s happening with the wine shop?

Although the shop is closed to tastings, we’re actively working on a plan within our own team and the BC wine industry to safely re-open for tastings- and the future is looking good! Currently you can call in and pick up orders any time if you’re in the neighborhood, as well as take advantage of our free shipping within the western provinces on orders of 12 bottles or more (use promo code HOME2020 upon web checkout).

Lastly, we began planting our 2 acre Sunshot Vineyard Cabernet Franc block yesterday- and what a beautiful day it was! Charlie and the vineyard/cellar team rocked it all day, and this should be wrapped up by the end of this week. Nothing ever stops around here- farmers have been “social distancing” for hundreds of years…

Hoping this finds you all well and keeping in good spirits during the fluidity of the Covid-19 situation. Thank you for being simply awesome and supporting our business, even during a global pandemic.

Take care, stay well.

Jesce, Charlie and the unstoppable Team at Corcelettes!

Corcelettes Estate Winery
Region: The Okanagan
2582 Upper Bench Rd, Keremeos, BC | 250-499-5595 | WEBSITE
