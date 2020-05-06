Odd Society Opens Online Bottle Shop With ‘Time For Mom’ Kits

The GOODS from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Odd Society Spirits is launching a new online bottle shop filled with local spirits, liqueurs and personal-use hand sanitizer just in time for Mother’s Day. In celebration of mom, this craft distillery has partnered with two local makers to create the Time For Mom Kit with chocolates from Drunken Chocolatier, shrubs from Mixers and Elixirs and spirits from Odd Society Spirits. There are two kits available; one with the distillery’s award-wining Prospector Rye and the other with fan-favourite Wallflower Gin, both priced at $60 and include a cocktail recipe. Orders can be placed online at shop.oddsocietyspirits.com.

Odd Society Spirits Time For Mom Kits

Whisky-Loving Mother Time For Mom Rye Kit, $60: Odd Society Spirits Prospector Rye, 375 mL; Mixers and Elixirs Cherry Thyme Shrub, four ounces; Drunken Chocolatier Amaro Dark bar and a pair of truffles, one flavoured with Odd Society Crème de Cassis and one with Mixers and Elixirs Apple and Salal Berry Shrub. Shy Coastal Beauty Time For Mom Gin Kit, $60: Odd Society Spirits Wallflower Gin, 375 mL; Mixers and Elixirs Nectarine Shrub with ginger, four ounces; two 200 mL bottles of Fever Tree Premium Indian Tonic; Drunken Chocolatier Amaro Dark bar and a pair of truffles, one flavoured with Odd Society Crème de Cassis and one with Mixers and Elixirs Apple and Salal Berry Shrub.

The Odd Society Spirits online bottle shop, shop.oddsocietyspirits.com, is now open. Mother’s Day Time For Mom Kits are available for delivery on Saturday May 9 to Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster. Curbside pickup of online purchases is also available on Saturday, May 9, from 1–6 p.m. Odd Society Sprits will do their best to accommodate requests for pick-up prior to Saturday. Delivery is free for orders of $50 or more. Cut-off for all Mother’s Day orders is Thursday, May 7, at 5 p.m.

About Odd Society Spirits | Odd Society Spirits is a small-batch B.C. craft-certified distillery located in the heart of East Vancouver. Dedicated to combining old-world distilling traditions with new-world ingredients and ingenuity, Odd Society Spirits has created a family of spirits that entice and intrigue. Open Thursday through Sunday, Odd Society Spirits distillery and cocktail lounge is located at 1725 Powell St., Vancouver, B.C.