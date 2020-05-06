Community News / West Side

Last Chance to Order Yuwa’s Delicious Temaki Kits in Time for Mother’s Day

The GOODS from Yuwa

Vancouver, BC | This Mother’s Day, we are pleased to offer special Temaki Sets crafted by Chef Masa for those who would like to take part in a fun and delicious activity for the whole family!

Regular:Salmon, Cucumber, Mango, Snow Crab, Spicy Tuna, Kaiware | $53

Premium: Bluefin Chutoro, Snow Crab, Cucumber, Botan Ebi, Hotate, Kaiware | $67

Tobiko, Ikura and Caviar also available as add-ons.

Each kit features enough fresh ingredients, wasabi and nori to make eight cones. To order, please call us at 604-731-9378 to reserve yours today. As limited quantities are available, we encourage you to order early to avoid disappointment.

Order deadline is Wednesday, May 6 at 5 p.m. for the Premium Temaki Sets and Saturday, May 9 at 5 p.m. for the Regular Temaki. Available for pickup on Sunday, May 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. with limited delivery available on the West Side.

For a how-to guide to making our Temaki Sets, visit our website.

Let’s Tock About New Ways to Order!

In addition to calling in your order at 604-731-9378, we are now offering online pre-ordering for curbside pickup and takeout through Tock. ORDER ONLINE.

Thank You to Our Guests!

Once again, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of you for your continued patronage during this time. We’re so glad to have your support during this time. Keep checking our website out for updates to our menu!

ABOUT YUWA JAPANESE CUISINE | Tucked away in the heart of Vancouver’s West Side, Yuwa Japanese Cuisine is an elegant enclave where a creative homage to regional Japanese fare is complemented by one of the city’s best selections of artisan sake and wine. Led by Executive Chef Masahiro Omori and renowned Sake Sommelier and Co-Owner Iori Kataoka, Yuwa offers an inspired approach to the traditional kaiseki style of dining where the very best local and seasonal ingredients are paired with consummate service, attention to detail and expert knowledge of fine wine and sake from around the world to provide a Zen culinary experience unlike any other. Formerly known as Zest Japanese Cuisine, Yuwa was newly christened in the fall of 2017 and quickly singled out as a finalist for both Best New Restaurant and Best Japanese at the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, respectively.

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2775 W. 16th Ave. | 604-731-9378 | WEBSITE
Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Reveals New Take-Out Specials, Discounts on Celebrated BC Wines

