Give Moms a Taste of the Toptable Group This Weekend

The GOODS from Toptable Group

Vancouver, BC | Make this Mother’s Day extra special and show your love and appreciation to all Moms, Grandmoms, and Nannas in your lives. They’re the heart and soul of families so let’s shower them with our gratitude on Sunday, May 10th for all that they do for us.

Toptable Group has put together a few gift suggestions from their newest take-away and delivery concept, Toptable2U Vancouver. To surprise Mom with flowers, choose a beautiful mixed bouquet of spring blooms to put a smile on her face. Or treat Mom to a pretty gift box that’s filled with an assortment of French-inspired sweets and treats that includes:

Almond Cherry Financiers (6-pack)

Milk and Dark Chocolate Rochers (4-pack)

Chocolate Dipped Citrus Madeleines (6-pack)

Thierry Housemade Jam

Assorted Thierry Dark Chocolate Box (4-piece)

Milk Chocolate Mendiants (6-pieces)

Loose Leaf Honeybush Vanilla Tea (non-caffeinated)

Assorted Caramels

Single Stem Tulip

There’s so much to savour and enjoy – and for $49 each, they’re the perfect gifts for Mom. Just personalize a card that we’ve designed for this special occasion by emailing your note to orders@toptable2uvancouver.com. These bouquets and gift boxes can be pre-ordered today and will be available for pick-up or delivery from Thursday, May 7th through to Sunday, May 10th.

For those that would like to prepare a Mother’s Day dinner just like one of Toptable Group’s chefs, our Toptable2U menu may just have the perfect dishes to finish and cook at home. Choose from our menu of housemade provisions, soups, and salads along with prepped signature dishes like Blue Water’s Miso Sake Glazed Sablefish, Elisa’s steaks and truffle chickens, and CinCin’s decadent sauces and pasta. Side dishes such as Caesar salad, Yukon Gold Potato Puree, and Heirloom Baby Carrots can be added a la carte to complement any of the featured mains for dinner. For the finale to the special day, desserts include Thierry’s decadent Chocolate Trio Cake or Elisa’s ever-popular Banana Cream or Maple Pecan pies.

Order online at toptable2u.com for pick-up at Elisa in Yaletown located at 1109 Hamilton, Tuesdays – Sundays from 12pm to 7pm. All mandated safety measures are in place from food preparation to curbside pick-up. We also offer contactless delivery service within a 15 km radius of Elisa, Tuesdays through Sundays from 12pm to 7pm.

Mother’s Day on the mountain can be extra heartwarming during these times with a little help from ABC Eats Whistler. We’ve created a special Mother’s Day meal kit with some thoughtful offerings so that Moms can relax and enjoy their special day with a dinner fit for a queen. Choose between Miso Marinated BC Sablefish or Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Chimichurri served alongside a Beet and Burrata Salad, Rootdown Farm Spring Vegetable and Fingerling Potato Ragout, and Strawberry Shortcake for dessert. Brought to you by the chefs at Araxi, Bar Oso, and Il Caminetto, this meal kit serves two starting at $59, complete with a fresh cut flower, and is available on May 9th and 10th.

Simply pre-order online at abceatswhistler.com and choose between pick-up and contactless delivery options from Il Caminetto located at 4242 Village Stroll. Hours are Wednesdays – Sundays, from 3pm to 8pm with delivery between 4:30pm and 8pm.

Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours. Stay safe and be well.

