Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel Details Mother’s Day Feast, Cocktail Hour Kits, Virtual Live Music Sessions

Vancouver, BC | With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Fairmont Pacific Rim’s executive chef Damon Campbell has designed a four-course ready to enjoy lunch or dinner, designed to savour in the comfort of home. Available for $49 per person (two-person minimum) on May 9th and May 10th, 2020, through contactless takeaway or delivery. Pre-orders can be made for take-away through Tock. For the ultimate experience, a gift package is available inclusive of a Mother’s Day meal for two paired with Moët et Chandon Rosé Impérial, two champagne flutes, a Vancouver Candle Co. candle, Bathorium bath bomb, sugarfina champagne bears and greeting card for $260.

Lobby Lounge Live Music and Cocktails | Every Wednesday through end of May, Fairmont Pacific Rim will offer virtual live music sessions highlighting some of Vancouver’s best talent that traditionally headline the stage at The Lobby Lounge, curated by Siegel Entertainment. Also on Wednesdays, from 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m., tune in via Facebook for a cocktail tutorial with Fairmont Pacific Rim’s creative beverage director Grant Sceney in partnership with Corby, followed by a 45-minute live music set.

Signature Cocktail Hour Kits | This week, in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, The Lobby Lounge is bringing its beloved La Ranchera cocktail back in the form of a cocktail hour kit. This spicy take on the classic margarita has been a favourite among Lobby Lounge patrons for years. Inspired by ranchera, a style of traditional music played on the guitar throughout Mexico, this celebratory libation brings the love of music and tequila together for one harmonious cocktail serve. Available for purchase now, the cocktail kit is $65 (yields 13 cocktails).

