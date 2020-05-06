Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Chicago Potholes Filled With Colourful Mosaics Depicting Covid-19 Essentials

Portrait

(via) Chicago artist Jim Bachor was creating mosaics in Windy City potholes long before the coronavirus became a thing, but his latest ‘installation’ is truly iconographic. Dubbed “Holy Trinity”, the work includes three mosaics celebrating life’s essentials while under lockdown: toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and beer. Images courtesy the artist.

“These are tough, uncertain times and there’s nothing fun about it,” says Bachor. “The virus applies to us all — rich, poor, young, old, etc. It doesn’t matter who you are, you can’t buy your way out of it. I’m a pretty upbeat person but it’s difficult to find humor in these unsettling days.”

There are 0 comments

Popular

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Community News / Gastown

New Pasta Concept ‘Pastificio Di Luigi’ Launches Today in Gastown

Opening Soon

‘Lunch Lady’ Nears Launch on Commercial Drive

The highly anticipated Vietnamese street food spot has been set back by Covid-19, but still plans to launch in May.

139 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Community News / Kitsilano

Tacofino to Reopen for Delivery and Takeout Just in Time for Cinco de Mayo

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

See more from Foreign Intelligence Briefs
Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Architect of Swedish Response to Covid-19 Explains and Defends Unique Policy

Unherd interviewed the refreshingly blunt Professor Johan Giesecke about his country's controversial pandemic response.

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

An American Bar Owner Found a Unique Way to Help Her Struggling Employees

Have you ever been to a bar or restaurant where part of the interior schtick is to let customers tape or staple dollar bills to the ceiling?

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Watch Italy’s Mayors Furiously Admonish Their Own Citizens for Ignoring Calls to Stay Home

At the time of writing (March 30th, 2020), the death toll in Italy is over 10,000 -- now the highest in the world.

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Distilleries are Starting to Make Hand Sanitizer for the Most Vulnerable in Their Communities

Hand sanitizer scarcity is stressing people out, and since stress weakens the immune system, it's a problem that needs solving fast.