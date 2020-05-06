Chicago Potholes Filled With Colourful Mosaics Depicting Covid-19 Essentials

(via) Chicago artist Jim Bachor was creating mosaics in Windy City potholes long before the coronavirus became a thing, but his latest ‘installation’ is truly iconographic. Dubbed “Holy Trinity”, the work includes three mosaics celebrating life’s essentials while under lockdown: toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and beer. Images courtesy the artist.

“These are tough, uncertain times and there’s nothing fun about it,” says Bachor. “The virus applies to us all — rich, poor, young, old, etc. It doesn’t matter who you are, you can’t buy your way out of it. I’m a pretty upbeat person but it’s difficult to find humor in these unsettling days.”