Let There Be Cake! Cadeaux Bakery Returns, Just in Time for Mother’s Day

Vancouver, BC | Let there be cake, and just in time for Mother’s Day! From Friday, May 8th to Sunday, May 10th we’ll be back making cakes and pastries for curbside pick up.

Order from a special menu that includes (a few of) our most beloved cakes; our ‘take & bake’ croissants & chocolate chip cookies; an 8 piece pastry box (more on that later); pints of our house made vanilla bean ice cream; and even birthday candles & fresh yeast for baking at home!

Order on our web shop or email the bakery directly via cadeauxbakery [at] gmail.com.