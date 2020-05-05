Community News / Railtown Japantown

Let There Be Cake! Cadeaux Bakery Returns, Just in Time for Mother’s Day

Portrait

The GOODS from Cadeaux Bakery

Vancouver, BC | Let there be cake, and just in time for Mother’s Day! From Friday, May 8th to Sunday, May 10th we’ll be back making cakes and pastries for curbside pick up.

Order from a special menu that includes (a few of) our most beloved cakes; our ‘take & bake’ croissants & chocolate chip cookies; an 8 piece pastry box (more on that later); pints of our house made vanilla bean ice cream; and even birthday candles & fresh yeast for baking at home!

Order on our web shop or email the bakery directly via cadeauxbakery [at] gmail.com.

Cadeaux Bakery
Neighbourhood: Gastown
172 Powell St. | 604-608-8889 | WEBSITE
Let There Be Cake! Cadeaux Bakery Returns, Just in Time for Mother’s Day
Brett Turner Does ‘The Dishes’

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

View From Your Window / Railtown Japantown

The View From Your Window #216

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Pallet Coffee’s Beautiful New Roastery in Railtown

After several months in the making the new facility is on track to officially open to the public this Monday, November 4th.

You Need To Try This / Railtown Japantown

Is This Vancouver’s Most Underrated Restaurant?

Dosanko, the quietly excellent yoshuku-style restaurant on the edge of Japantown, is back open for dinner service.

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Railtown Japantown

Picking Grapes With Cody Dodds of Powell Street’s Mackenzie Room

This week we put our Picking Grapes questions to the Wine Director at one of Vancouver's best restaurants.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Basement ‘Boogie Van’ Ready to Rock in Railtown

Take a look inside Chef Stu Irving's new 50 seat hideaway in Railtown and watch out for the levitating skeleton king...

TBT / Railtown Japantown

Long Before St. Lawrence Came Along, There Was a Little Butcher Shop…

Long before 269 Powell St. was home to its current tenant, it was Big Lou's, which closed under strained circumstances.

Popular

Community News / Gastown

New Pasta Concept ‘Pastificio Di Luigi’ Launches Today in Gastown

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Opening Soon

‘Lunch Lady’ Nears Launch on Commercial Drive

The highly anticipated Vietnamese street food spot has been set back by Covid-19, but still plans to launch in May.

Community News / Gastown

East Van Roasters Launches Online Shop for Cakes, Flowers, Coffee and Chocolate

139 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Previous
‘Legends Haul’ Shares How to Make Cafe Medina’s Famous Cassoulet at Home
Next
How Researchers Reverse Engineered the Locomotion of a 280 Million Year Old Vertebrate

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

‘Legends Haul’ Shares How to Make Cafe Medina’s Famous Cassoulet at Home

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Discover Memphis in May With Railtown’s BBQ Feast

Community News / Main Street

Tiki Bar-Inspired JuJu’s Pops-Up on Main Street

Community News / Kitsilano

Tacofino to Reopen for Delivery and Takeout Just in Time for Cinco de Mayo