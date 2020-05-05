Discover Memphis in May With Railtown’s BBQ Feast

The GOODS from Railtown Catering

Vancouver, BC | Savour the tangy-sweet flavours of Southern barbeque this season from Railtown to the home. Dine on mouth-watering, slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder and beer-brined chicken and brats, along with a selection of delicious sides.

MENU:

35-hour Texas Style Beef Brisket

Applewood Smoked Pork Shoulder

Beer Brined Maple Hill Farms Chicken

D’Original Sausage Haus Brats

Corn on the Cob

Jalapeño Corn Bread

Carolina Cole Slaw

Creamy Potato Salad

Railtown Bourbon Barbecue Sauce

The Memphis in May package is $99 and generously feeds four people. All items are pre-cooked, and designed to be reheated and served, instructions included. Don’t go thirsty – let Railtown provide the backyard libations. Whether it’s bourbon to spike your sweet tea or local craft beers and BC wines, there’s plenty of options. Serving a larger group or love leftovers? Enhancements and side dishes may be added on an a-la-carte basis.

The offerings are available for order starting May 4, 2020, until the end of the month with pick-up available at both Railway Street and Granville Street locations. All orders must be placed by 3:00pm for next day pick up. Order’s may be placed here, or by calling the cafe.

Pick up times

11:00am – 5:00pm Monday-Friday (Railway & Granville)

11:00am – 4:00pm Saturday (Railway only)

ABOUT RAILTOWN CATERING | Led by Chef/Partners Dan Olson and Tyler Day and located in the heart of Vancouver’s heritage Railtown District, Railtown Catering offers a signature combination of classical French technique and inspired West Coast style and provides personalized food and beverage menus for a wide array of private and corporate functions as well as daily office deliveries throughout Vancouver. Whatever the celebration or location, Railtown Catering’s friendly and intuitive team of chefs, event planners and elite service staff have earned a reputation for creativity, innovation and finesse by delivering a refined, first-class experience from start to finish.