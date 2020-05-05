Community News / Railtown Japantown

Discover Memphis in May With Railtown’s BBQ Feast

Portrait

The GOODS from Railtown Catering

Vancouver, BC | Savour the tangy-sweet flavours of Southern barbeque this season from Railtown to the home. Dine on mouth-watering, slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder and beer-brined chicken and brats, along with a selection of delicious sides.

MENU:

35-hour Texas Style Beef Brisket
Applewood Smoked Pork Shoulder
Beer Brined Maple Hill Farms Chicken
D’Original Sausage Haus Brats
Corn on the Cob
Jalapeño Corn Bread
Carolina Cole Slaw
Creamy Potato Salad
Railtown Bourbon Barbecue Sauce

The Memphis in May package is $99 and generously feeds four people. All items are pre-cooked, and designed to be reheated and served, instructions included. Don’t go thirsty – let Railtown provide the backyard libations. Whether it’s bourbon to spike your sweet tea or local craft beers and BC wines, there’s plenty of options. Serving a larger group or love leftovers? Enhancements and side dishes may be added on an a-la-carte basis.

The offerings are available for order starting May 4, 2020, until the end of the month with pick-up available at both Railway Street and Granville Street locations. All orders must be placed by 3:00pm for next day pick up. Order’s may be placed here, or by calling the cafe.

Pick up times
11:00am – 5:00pm Monday-Friday (Railway & Granville)
11:00am – 4:00pm Saturday (Railway only)

ABOUT RAILTOWN CATERING | Led by Chef/Partners Dan Olson and Tyler Day and located in the heart of Vancouver’s heritage Railtown District, Railtown Catering offers a signature combination of classical French technique and inspired West Coast style and provides personalized food and beverage menus for a wide array of private and corporate functions as well as daily office deliveries throughout Vancouver. Whatever the celebration or location, Railtown Catering’s friendly and intuitive team of chefs, event planners and elite service staff have earned a reputation for creativity, innovation and finesse by delivering a refined, first-class experience from start to finish.

Railtown Catering
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
397 Railway St. | 604-568-8811 | WEBSITE
Discover Memphis in May With Railtown’s BBQ Feast
Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

View From Your Window / Railtown Japantown

The View From Your Window #216

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Pallet Coffee’s Beautiful New Roastery in Railtown

After several months in the making the new facility is on track to officially open to the public this Monday, November 4th.

You Need To Try This / Railtown Japantown

Is This Vancouver’s Most Underrated Restaurant?

Dosanko, the quietly excellent yoshuku-style restaurant on the edge of Japantown, is back open for dinner service.

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Railtown Japantown

Picking Grapes With Cody Dodds of Powell Street’s Mackenzie Room

This week we put our Picking Grapes questions to the Wine Director at one of Vancouver's best restaurants.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Basement ‘Boogie Van’ Ready to Rock in Railtown

Take a look inside Chef Stu Irving's new 50 seat hideaway in Railtown and watch out for the levitating skeleton king...

TBT / Railtown Japantown

Long Before St. Lawrence Came Along, There Was a Little Butcher Shop…

Long before 269 Powell St. was home to its current tenant, it was Big Lou's, which closed under strained circumstances.

Popular

Community News / Gastown

New Pasta Concept ‘Pastificio Di Luigi’ Launches Today in Gastown

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Opening Soon

‘Lunch Lady’ Nears Launch on Commercial Drive

The highly anticipated Vietnamese street food spot has been set back by Covid-19, but still plans to launch in May.

Community News / Gastown

East Van Roasters Launches Online Shop for Cakes, Flowers, Coffee and Chocolate

139 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Main Street

Tiki Bar-Inspired JuJu’s Pops-Up on Main Street

Community News / Kitsilano

Tacofino to Reopen for Delivery and Takeout Just in Time for Cinco de Mayo

Community News / West Side

Check Out This Special Cinco de Mayo Deal at La Taqueria’s ‘Cyber Taco Shop’

Community News

Tractor Brings Back Two Favourites in Time for Mother’s Day