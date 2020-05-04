Community News / Chinatown

The Union Reopens With Take-Out Menu Showcasing House Favourites

Portrait

The Goods From The Union

Vancouver, BC | Located in Chinatown, The Union has showcased the flavours of Southeast Asia since 2012. Our creative kitchen team, led by Chef Lisa Henderson, serves up bold dishes meant for sharing with friends including noodle bowls, curries, and banh mi.

We have now reopened for takeout with a menu that showcases a bunch of house favourites. Open from 4-8pm, Wednesday through Sunday, just call ahead or just come by to order and pick-up. We are also on the Tock app, as well as Uber Eats, with more delivery apps coming soon.

Thanks for the support!

The Union
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
219 Union St. | 604-568-3230 | WEBSITE
