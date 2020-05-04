Community News / Kitsilano

Tacofino to Reopen for Delivery and Takeout Just in Time for Cinco de Mayo

The GOODS from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | Tacofino fans, rejoice — just in time for Cinco de Mayo, the beloved BC brand is returning to action after a brief hiatus and making its Baja-by-way-of-West-Coast fare available for delivery and takeout with new Tacofino-To-Go options beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, May 5.

Available for delivery via DoorDash and takeout with curbside pickup from its Kitsilano location (1909 West 4th Avenue) daily from noon to 8 p.m., the Tacofino-to-Go menu offers tacos, burritos, bowls and kids’ meal boxes. Options also include Tacofino’s famous nachos in a take-and-bake format with guacamole and green chorizo add-ons available in addition to DIY cocktail kits and beer and wine available with any food order.

Making their debut on the menu for Cinco de Mayo are Tacofino-To-Go Family Kits that include a starter of chips and salsa for the kitchen table and come with flour tortillas and limes for an assemble-your-own-tacos experience featuring either carnitas (grilled avocado, white onion, queso fresco, salsa habanero), $36; or roasted sweet potato (spicy grilled asparagus, pinto beans, vegan chipotle mayo, pickled onions, cilantro) $30. Two dollars from the sale of each kit will be donated directly to the Vancouver Food + Beverage Relief Fund to support hourly industry workers in need of short-term assistance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tacofino’s new Cocktail Kit options combine tequila, fresh-squeezed housemade juices, salt for rim and garnishes and include:

Classic Lime Margarita, 16 servings, $95;
Tommy’s Margarita, eight servings, $48;
Verditarita Margarita, eight servings for $50; 16 servings for $75;
Paloma, eight servings for $50; 16 servings for $75.

Thirsty Tacofino fans can also complement any food order by adding on single cans or six-packs of beer (Lucky Lager, Cerveza Pacifico, Negra Modelo) or Green Hill Cider as well as bottles of Alamos Malbec or Santa Rita Sauvignon Blanc.

“We’ve put in a lot of time in to ensure that the safety of our workers and guests remain the number one priority for us,” says Tacofino Co-Founder Jason Sussman. “We’re looking forward to bringing the Tacofino experience back and seeing all of you again real soon — at a distance.”

HOW TO ORDER | Takeout or delivery orders can be made through DoorDash and tacofino.com beginning May 5. For contactless pickup, pull into the parking lot behind Tacofino Kitsilano and call 604-620-8729 to have staff bring out orders.

ABOUT TACOFINO | Since its inception, the Tacofino brand has been celebrated for its trademark fusion of sun-dappled, surf-centric spirit and quality, fresh and affordable fare with an environmental and nutritional conscience. From its humble beginnings in Tofino, where the Tacofino Cantina was first launched at the back of the Live to Surf parking lot in 2009, the brand has now grown to include the original Cantina, a fleet of roaming food trucks, six brick-and-mortar restaurants in Vancouver and Victoria, a growing workforce of more than 250 employees and a legion of loyal fans.

