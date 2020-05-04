Mt. Pleasant’s ‘Our Town Cafe’ Seeks Baker

The GOODS from Our Town Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Our Town Cafe is a community space with unparalleled customer service, some of the best coffee in Mount Pleasant, and local fare cooked with care.

We know there is a lot of uncertainty out there right now, but one thing that we feel anchors all of us is honest food from a familiar place – and that is why we are eager to get back to providing our community with good strong coffee and comforting food.

This is where you come in:

We’d like to connect with someone dedicated and independent who can help us as we rebuild and start a take-out service. We are looking to partner with a baker who wants to expand their business by providing Our Town with fresh daily baking. We want to work with a baker who would be able to make a few of our famous recipes, in addition to providing us with some creations of their own. This is a great opportunity for a small business to grow with a regular client who appreciates their passion and supports their creativity.

If this sounds like you, please get in touch ASAP as we are looking to get started quickly. To apply, email info [at] ourtowncafe.com.