Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Mt. Pleasant’s ‘Our Town Cafe’ Seeks Baker

Portrait

The GOODS from Our Town Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Our Town Cafe is a community space with unparalleled customer service, some of the best coffee in Mount Pleasant, and local fare cooked with care.

We know there is a lot of uncertainty out there right now, but one thing that we feel anchors all of us is honest food from a familiar place – and that is why we are eager to get back to providing our community with good strong coffee and comforting food.

This is where you come in:

We’d like to connect with someone dedicated and independent who can help us as we rebuild and start a take-out service. We are looking to partner with a baker who wants to expand their business by providing Our Town with fresh daily baking. We want to work with a baker who would be able to make a few of our famous recipes, in addition to providing us with some creations of their own. This is a great opportunity for a small business to grow with a regular client who appreciates their passion and supports their creativity.

If this sounds like you, please get in touch ASAP as we are looking to get started quickly. To apply, email info [at] ourtowncafe.com.

Our Town Cafe
Neighbourhood: Main Street
245 East Broadway | WEBSITE
Mt. Pleasant’s ‘Our Town Cafe’ Seeks Baker
Shaun Layton Does ‘The Dishes’

There are 0 comments

Main Street

View From Your Window / Main Street

The View From Your Window #226

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Comfort Food / Main Street

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Arbor’s Southern Fried Artichoke Sandwich

Seasoned with paprika, cayenne, and onion/garlic powders, the artichoke chunks play tasty tricks on the teeth of fried chicken fans.

View From Your Window / Main Street

The View From Your Window #224

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Vancouverites / Main Street

Six Questions With Concert Pianist and Creative Collaborator, Annie Yim

For her March 10th concert at the Fox Cabaret, Annie is set to perform The Poet Speaks: From Debussy to Pärt.

You Should Know / Main Street

How Mt. Pleasant Narrowly Escaped Having a Massive Cop Shop and Jail

In early the early 1950s, the City of Vancouver had big plans to build a new police station where Kingsgate Mall is today.

Comfort Food / Main Street

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Fish & Chips at The Fish Counter

This pioneering seafood market has several versions of the crispy stuff, from Pacific Cod and Ling Cod to Halibut and Salmon.

Popular

Opening Soon

‘Lunch Lady’ Nears Launch on Commercial Drive

The highly anticipated Vietnamese street food spot has been set back by Covid-19, but still plans to launch in May.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Community News / Gastown

New Pasta Concept ‘Pastificio Di Luigi’ Launches Today in Gastown

TBT / Downtown

This Much-Missed Vancouver Beer Parlour Deserves a Better First Birthday

It's been a year since the launch of The Magnet at 309 West Pender. It might as well have well been an eternity.

Tea and Two Slices

On Keeping It Up and Big Chains Determining Vancouver’s Restaurant Recovery

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds little sympathy for malls while wondering at our sudden disinterest in UFOs.

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

East Van’s New Coho Cafe on Hunt For Head Chef

Opportunity Knocks / Strathcona

Les Amis du Fromage Is Hiring

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Anh and Chi on Hunt for Bar Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Fraserhood

Say Mercy on Hunt for Chef de Partie