How Crystal Head Vodka’s Beautiful Skull-Shaped Bottles Are Made

I’ve long wondered at how actor Dan Ackroyd’s Crystal Head vodka bottles were made. This quick video from a thousand years ago (2012) is short on details (no voice-over at all), but the visuals reveal enough to satisfy my curiosity (ie. they aren’t made by aliens). Designed by artist and company co-founder, John Alexander, the macabre things are produced by Milanese glass manufacturer, Bruni Glass. For more on the spirit, there’s a good Drinks Business interview with the Ghostbusters star and SNL-alum here.