Blue Grouse Reaches $10,000 Donated to Nourish Cowichan

Cowichan Valley, BC | Results are in: Blue Grouse Estate Winery on Vancouver Island announces a donation of $10,000 to Nourish Cowichan Society, a charitable organization helping feed families in need.

Through April, in honour of BC Wine Month, Blue Grouse Estate Winery made the call to support local and buy their wine. In return the winery committed to donate $1 dollar for every bottle sold matched by another dollar from the Brunner family, owners of the winery.

Thanks to the support of the Blue Grouse wine club, sales teams, restaurants and retail partners, the winery was able to sell 4,000 bottles to wine lovers by April 30, making a total $8,000 donation to the charity.

The Brunner Family decided to round the amount up to $10,000 reaching the original goal set by the winery team.

The money contributed by Blue Grouse will provide 2,500 meals to families in need.

The Brunner family and team share a heartfelt thank you to all wine lovers who have helped achieve this wonderful result.

About Blue Grouse Estate Winery | Blue Grouse Estate Winery is a family owned Cowichan Valley favourite. After purchasing the winery seven years ago, Paul Brunner and his family are leading the way on Vancouver Island by sustainably farming, providing outstanding hospitality, and practicing terroir-driven viticulture.

