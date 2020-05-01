Register Now for the Audain Art Museum’s First ‘Tuesday Night Talk’ With Artist Ian Wallace

The GOODS from Audain Art Museum

Whistler, BC | The Audain Art Museum’s (AAM) new Tuesday Night Talks (TNT) offer a unique opportunity for online visitors to enter the Museum during the evening, while learning about key works in the Permanent Collection directly from the artist.

Hosted by the AAM’s Director & Chief Curator Dr. Curtis Collins, the first talk will feature Ian Wallace, an internationally acclaimed artist and major figure in the Vancouver school of photo conceptualism, discussing a pivotal work from his outstanding oeuvre entitled Who Will I Become of 2010.

Be sure to register for this live AAM broadcast on Zoom as participants will be invited to submit questions to Wallace as an essential part of TNT’s interactive format.

May 5, 2020 | 8pm PST | 11pm EST | Live on Zoom | REGISTER NOW

About the Audain Art Museum | Established in 2016, the Audain Art Museum is a leading arts organization founded upon the major philanthropic gift of Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa. Located in Whistler, British Columbia and designed by the internationally-renowned firm Patkau Architects, the AAM boasts a comprehensive Permanent Collection of the province’s most celebrated artists. Exemplifying the richness of cultural difference in Canada, the collection takes visitors on a transformative visual journey from the late 18th century to present. Highlights include hereditary Haida Chief James Hart’s The Dance Screen (The Scream Too), an exceptional collection of historical First Nations masks, and key examples of the Vancouver photo conceptualism movement. In addition, the Museum hosts dynamic exhibitions from around the world complemented by a wide variety of educational programs.