Mother’s Day ‘Love Local’ Gift Bag Collaboration Supports Cause We Care Foundation

Vancouver, BC | Despite the challenging times we are all living in, or perhaps even because of these exceptional circumstances, mothers should be celebrated and recognized on Mother’s Day, Sunday May 10th. To mark the occasion, David Hawksworth’s Bel Café, invited neighbouring small businesses, The Cross Décor & Design, East Van Jam and Celsia Floral to collaborate to create a selection of thoughtful gifts that will show mothers how much they mean and in turn support local charity Cause We Care Foundation.

“These are unprecedented times,” says David Hawksworth, Chef and Owner of Bel Café, Nightingale and Hawksworth Restaurant. “Our community is coming together to support each other during the pandemic; I’m proud to be collaborating with other local small businesses that align with our core values and to continue to support our long-standing relationship with Cause We Care Foundation.”

The ‘Love Local’ Mother’s Day Gift Bag includes a curated selection of treats for mom including: four freshly baked buttery Bel croissants along with a jar of East Van Jam; from The Cross Décor & Design, a mini heart design 100% cotton tea towel and a mini tin Voluspa macaron scented candle; and from Celsia Floral a delightful hand-tied bouquet of pretty pink tulips. The cost of the gift bag is $75 plus tax, contactless pick up and delivery options are available and 100% of proceeds will benefit Cause We Care Foundation.

Cause We Care Foundation is a registered charity that has supported single mothers across Greater Vancouver for over a decade through a variety of initiatives including housing, after school care programs, back to work job training, day care, emergency funding and essential supplies. 100% of proceeds from the Mother’s Day Gift Bags will be donated to the Foundation’s current initiative: to deliver urgently needed high quality food care packages to families in need during the current health crisis. Women in low paying or part time jobs with children to care for have been especially hard hit by the pandemic with job loss and food security becoming a serious issue.

To order online visit www.belcafe.com/mothers-day or call 604.695.9500. Orders must be placed before 4:00pm PDT on Friday May 8th and all deliveries will take place 9:00am and 12 noon on Mother’s Day Sunday May 10th.

