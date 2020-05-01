Community News / Gastown

East Van Roasters Launches Online Shop for Cakes, Flowers, Coffee and Chocolate

Portrait

The GOODS from East Van Roasters

Vancouver, BC | Beloved Vancouver social enterprise, East Van Roasters (319 Carrall St., Vancouver) is opening its new online shop filled with its freshly roasted coffee, hand-crafted chocolates, quality cakes from Hazl and boutique flower arrangements from Front Yard Flower Co. just in time for Mother’s Day. These three female operated businesses have thoughtfully selected a limited offering of beautiful gifts that can be ordered in advance for mom to enjoy on her special day. Flowers, cakes, chocolates and coffee from these three local artisans are available now for preorder with pickup or delivery on May 8, 9 and 10. Orders can be placed online at squareup.com/store/east-van-roasters.

East Van Roasters Online Mother’s Day Shop

In addition to East Van Roasters handcrafted bean-to-bar chocolate and fresh roasted coffee, the new online shop features some exclusive offerings just for Mother’s Day.

East Van Roasters Eight-Piece Mother’s Day Box, $20: lemon lavender truffle; pomegranate pistachio truffle; single-origin truffle; chocolate caramel; hazelnut caramel; mayan spiced truffle; fruit and nut mendiant; ginger mendiant.

Hazl Raspberry Lemon Meringue Cake (serves 4–6), $45: 4.5-inch round with three layers of vanilla cake, lemon buttercream, raspberry buttercream and raspberries, topped with torched meringue.

Hazl Chocolate Cookie Dream Cake (serves 4–6), $45: 4.5-inch round with three layers of chocolate devil’s food cake, house-made dulce de leche, cream cheese buttercream and chocolate cookie bits.

The Front Yard Flower Co. Tulip Bunches, $23: fresh farmer’s choice chemical-free tulips harvested at a small urban flower farm located across five different growing sites in Vancouver and Richmond.

The Front Yard Flower Co. Mixed Posey, $35: a small mason jar filled with fresh farmer’s choice chemical-free tulips, ranunculus, herbs and greens.

The East Van Roasters online shop, squareup.com/store/east-van-roasters, is now open. Mother’s Day chocolate, coffee, cake and flower orders are all available for delivery on May 8, 9 and 10 within the city of Vancouver through Locvl. In-store pickup of online purchases is also available May 8 through 10, from11am to 2pm. East Van Roasters coffee and chocolate can also be shipped throughout Canada. A flat fee of $12 will be added to all delivery and shipping orders. Cut-off for all Mother’s Day orders is May 3 at midnight.

East Van Roasters employs women living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside who are looking to reenter the workforce, and who benefit from a flexible and supportive work environment where they learn to produce fine chocolate and coffee. Your Mother’s Day gift from East Van Roasters will help support the work it does to remove barriers for women in the community. You can further support the women of East Van Roasters this Mother’s Day by making a tax-deductible donation in mom’s name at PHS’s Canada Helps Page.

About East Van Roasters | East Van Roasters is a social enterprise operated by the PHS Community Services Society that roasts specialty coffee and makes bean-to-bar chocolate using single-origin, direct and fair trade beans. Situated in the historic Rainier Hotel at 319 Carrall St., East Van Roasters employs women who have experienced challenges living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, and who benefit from a flexible and supportive work environment where they learn to produce fine chocolate and coffee and baked goods. All proceeds go back to supporting the social enterprise and the work they do to remove barriers for women in the community.

East Van Roasters Cafe
Neighbourhood: Gastown
319 Carrall St. | 604-629-7562 | WEBSITE
