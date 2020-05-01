Community News / Downtown

Boulevard's Signature Seafood Boil Take-Out Kits Announced for Mother's Day

GOODS from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | This Mother’s Day bring home the experience of Boulevard’s Signature Seafood Boil. Expect to impress with this exclusive multi-course package featuring piles of premium seafood, an array of sides and a decadent seasonal dessert.

MENU

To Start
Oyama Sausage Company Charcuterie
Rioja Chorizo / Saucisson Sec / Prosciutto
Pickled vegetables and olives, toasted Spanish almonds

Baby Gem Lettuce Salad
Lemon vinaigrette, shaved radishes, fresh mozzarella

Boulevard Signature Seafood Boil Kit
Whole local Dungeness crab, Fanny Bay clams and mussels, prawns
Shellfish tomato relish
Boiled corn and potatoes
Boulevard corn bread – 4pc

Hungry for more? Enhance your experience with additional seafood.

Strawberry Cheesecake
Strawberry curd, rhubarb compote, white chocolate crunch, cheese mousse

This indulgent and interactive meal is designed to feed two adults and is available for $129 with the option to add additional portions of seafood. Simply boil the fresh seafood, then layout across the table for a most impressive presentation, cooking and serving instructions are included from Executive Chef Roger Ma.

Rely on pairings from General Manager and Sommelier, JP Potters. Suggestions include Von Winning ‘Win Win’ Riesling, this crisp and juicy number lends itself particularly well to the variety of seafood in the boil. Or perhaps opt for the bright and lively Blue Mountain Brut, one of Canada’s most acclaimed bubbles.

Don’t forget the flowers, complete your gift with a spring bouquet of tulips and chrysanthemums for $30.

Packages must be pre-ordered by May 6 via Tock is required by May 6 via Tock for pickup or delivery on Saturday, May 9, between 12:00pm – 5:00pm.

About Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar | Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is an award-winning showcase for sensational seafood paired with the culinary visions of Chefs Alex Chen and Roger Ma. Like Ma, Chen also won the Canadian Culinary Championship crown in 2018 and was the first competitor to beat an Iron Chef – Hugh Acheson – in the 2018 reboot of Iron Chef Canada. In fact, Boulevard is one of the most awarded restaurants in the city’s recent history. Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, and artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktail. Boulevard welcomes guests for breakfast, lunch, dinner, happy hour and late-night service seven days a week, as well as brunch on weekends.

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Burrard St. | 604-642-2900 | WEBSITE
