Wildebeest Teams Up With Food Coalition YVR to Feed Vancouver’s Most Vulnerable

The GOODS from Wildebeest

Vancouver, BC | We have joined the Food Coalition YVR, and are committed to keeping our local food supply chain alive while feeding the most vulnerable amongst us, our senior citizens. We’re moving from MARKET to GIVING economy. Please, help us help our most vulnerable. Donate at foodcoalition.ca today!

A generous donor has pledged to match donations up to $100,000 of funds raised by this Saturday for the Food Coalition YVR. You can help! Please donate what you can, and spread the word.

COVID-19 has created a gap between the need for food, and the supply. Restaurants and local food producers have come together to fill the gap in getting meals to people who need them most. Serving meals to those in need will keep our restaurants alive, and our farmers growing.

The initiative aims to:

Feed our most vulnerable citizens.

Keep our local food chain supply alive.

Save local restaurants, the people, and the local industry they support.

ABOUT WILDEBEEST | Located in a refurbished 19th-century building in the heart of Vancouver’s historic Gastown district, Wildebeest offers decadent yet simple country cooking in a multi-level space that features a cocktail bar and lounge, open-concept kitchen, warm and inviting dining room with banquette seating and an intimate ‘Underbelly’ private dining room. Employing classic butchery traditions and contemporary techniques, Chef Ian McHale and the culinary team work closely with nearby farms and suppliers to develop delicious menus that change with the seasons. Dishes are paired with a diverse selection of Old- and New-World wines and a carefully crafted, award-winning cocktail list for a truly unforgettable dining experience.