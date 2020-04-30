Chinatown’s Sai Woo Offering Deal on Gift Cards in Time for Mother’s Day

the GOODS from Sai Woo

Vancouver, BC | Sai Woo misses you and we miss your mom, too. Until May 10th, purchase a $50 gift card for mom and she won’t even know you get an additional free $25 card for you. SHHH!

We look forward to re-opening and can’t wait to see you all soon. These cards will never expire so you can celebrate mom’s day at anytime in the future. Purchase a $50 gift card and it will be emailed to you or you can email directly to mom at any time. Your free $25 card will be sent to you directly and mom will never know.