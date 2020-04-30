Community News / Chinatown

Chinatown’s Sai Woo Offering Deal on Gift Cards in Time for Mother’s Day

Portrait

the GOODS from Sai Woo

Vancouver, BC | Sai Woo misses you and we miss your mom, too. Until May 10th, purchase a $50 gift card for mom and she won’t even know you get an additional free $25 card for you. SHHH!

We look forward to re-opening and can’t wait to see you all soon. These cards will never expire so you can celebrate mom’s day at anytime in the future. Purchase a $50 gift card and it will be emailed to you or you can email directly to mom at any time. Your free $25 card will be sent to you directly and mom will never know.

Sai Woo
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
158 E Pender St. | 604-568-1117 | WEBSITE
Chinatown’s Sai Woo Offering Deal on Gift Cards in Time for Mother’s Day
Chef de Partie Sought at Chinatown’s Sai Woo

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

View From Your Window / Chinatown

The View From Your Window #222

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Heads Up / Chinatown

Chinatown’s Mamie Taylor’s to Close This Weekend

Owner Ron Oliver has sold the seven-year old restaurant at 251 East Georgia Street. The closing party is this Sunday, February 23rd.

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago This Week, When Chinatown’s ‘Fat Mao’ Was Just Getting Started

For this week’s #TBT we go back to the humble beginnings of a popular noodle joint that has been kicking ass since day one.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Nutella-Stuffed Doughnuts at Chinatown’s New ‘Mello’

People are beginning to catch on to the tiny shop's deliciousness. Frankly, there should be a line-up here every day...

Heads Up / Chinatown

Don’t Miss the Fortune Food Fair In Chinatown on Sunday, January 26th

The Fortune Food Fair is a gathering of 7 local vendors offering everything from bao and dumplings to wonton and kimchi.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

17-Seat ‘Barbara’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

Chef and first-time restaurateur Patrick Hennessy is on track to open the small restaurant on East Pender St. this Spring.

Popular

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Tea and Two Slices

On Keeping It Up and Big Chains Determining Vancouver’s Restaurant Recovery

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds little sympathy for malls while wondering at our sudden disinterest in UFOs.

Intelligence Briefs

On the End of Foodora and the Race to Reopen a Broken Restaurant Industry

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of impending shortages and finds some silver linings in the darkness.

139 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Seen In Vancouver / East Vancouver

Outdoor Salad Dressing Exchange Spotted in East Van

You can download countless recipes from any number of websites, but your immediate neighbours might know best.

Previous
This Much-Missed Vancouver Beer Parlour Deserves a Better First Birthday
Next
Wildebeest Teams Up With Food Coalition YVR to Feed Vancouver’s Most Vulnerable

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Gastown

Wildebeest Teams Up With Food Coalition YVR to Feed Vancouver’s Most Vulnerable

Community News

Fresh Roots & Growing Chefs Launch ‘LunchLAB Chefs For Families’ Program

Community News / Main Street

33 Brewing Experiment Drops New Old World-Inspired ‘Buckwheat Brett Saison’

Community News / Downtown

Brighten Mother’s Day With a Bubbly Brunch Delivery From Café Medina