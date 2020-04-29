Community News / Main Street

33 Brewing Experiment Drops New Old World-Inspired ‘Buckwheat Brett Saison’

Portrait

THE GOODS FROM 33 BREWING EXPERIMENT

Vancouver, BC | 33 Acres Brewing Company’s experimental program, 33 Brewing Experiment, is now dropping new limited beers on the 1st and 3rd Friday of every month. The latest B33R Drop is available as a 750 mL bottle release, for pick-up from the 33 Acres storefront and online via their webstore. See details on the new Buckwheat Saison from April’s recent drop below…

33B-EXP.021.MKIII
BUCKWHEAT BRETT SAISON
5% ABV
PEPPERY, DRY, SHARP

Highlighting sharp bitterness with a dry finish, reminiscent of classic Wallonian style saisons. Herbal and lemony with a distinctive nose. Using our favourite blend of malts and raw grains with the addition of buckwheat, this saison takes inspiration from old world saison techniques that utilize microflora harvested and reused from batch to batch, allowing it to become expressive and develop its own character that is unique to its location.

33 Brewing Experiment
Neighbourhood: Main Street
25 West 8th Ave. | 604-620-4589 | WEBSITE
33 Brewing Experiment Drops New Old World-Inspired 'Buckwheat Brett Saison'
Latest B33R Drop from 33 Brewing Experiment Now Available for Pick-Up and Delivery

