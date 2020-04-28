Community News / North Vancouver

Who Needs Hand Sanitizer? ‘Sons of Vancouver’ Seeks Charities and Non-Profits in Need

Portrait

The GOODS from Sons Of Vancouver

North Vancouver, BC | Sons of Vancouver receives over a hundred emails every day for hand sanitizer sales and requests. Back in March they started by giving away 100ml of hand sanitizer to people on the North Shore who came by during their ‘Open Hours’ and brought their own bottle to top up. Over the course of a month that has turned into sanitizer being their main production focus, even more so than Amaretto and Whisky.

“I don’t believe anyone has ever woken up in the morning, excited to make hand sanitizer, but that’s us right now!” says co-owner, James Lester. “It’s a pretty crazy world out there so we’re happy to re-tool and make sanitizer opposed to the other option of closing down.”

SOV is asking people to contact their favourite charity or nonprofit and have them register here. This will allow us to manage their request best and get sanitizer out to people the fastest. Each donation will be a 20 litre bucket of Sanitizer at 70% ABV.

Sons of Vancouver is approved by Health Canada to produce Hand Sanitizer

Sons Of Vancouver Distillery
Neighbourhood: North Shore
1431 Crown St. | 778-340-5388 | WEBSITE
Who Needs Hand Sanitizer? ‘Sons of Vancouver’ Seeks Charities and Non-Profits in Need
Award-Winning ‘Sons of Vancouver’ Distillery Is Hiring

There are 0 comments

North Vancouver

View From Your Window / North Vancouver

The View From Your Window #227

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

Nemesis Coffee Ready at Polygon Gallery

We can expect to see the new cafe at the Polygon Gallery softly open their doors tomorrow (Friday, December 14)

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

‘North Point Brewing’ Set for Launch in North Van

The new microbrewery is a pretty and simple little thing, the look and feel of which is evidently meant to evoke 'cabin feels'.

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

Get Cozy Inside the New ‘Bufala’

The second location of Bufala is now open in North Vancouver's Edgemont Village (3280 Edgemont Blvd).

Vancouverites / North Vancouver

Local Art Collector Walks Us Through an Exhibition of Stolen Encounters

Kristin Lim goes for a walk with Bill Wu through his 'without a word' exhibition inside The Polygon Gallery -- on until November 3rd.

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

First Look Inside Farina a Legna

The new restaurant from the crew behind Pourhouse, Ask For Luigi, Di Beppe and Pizzeria Farina opens tonight.xz

Popular

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

133 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Intelligence Briefs

On the End of Foodora and the Race to Reopen a Broken Restaurant Industry

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of impending shortages and finds some silver linings in the darkness.

Community News / Downtown

Autostrada Updates Menus, Hires Back Staff Because of Your Continued Support

Heads Up

Vancouver’s Farmers Markets Set to Return Next Weekend, Albeit With Big Changes

Despite a virus debilitating our food scene, it's at least nice to know that our Spring and Summer won't be completely for naught.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Fraserhood

Statera Academy Offering Wine & Spirits Classes Online

Community News / Downtown

Miku Crafts Special Bento Box for Mother’s Day

Community News / Downtown

Chambar Launches Charitable ‘Food Coalition’ Partnership With 100K Funding Drive

Community News

Toptable Expands Award-Winning Dishes With Cook-At-Home Offerings