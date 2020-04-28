TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateur Dishes on Covid-19, Food Delivery Apps, More

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

In this week’s episode we spoke with highly respected restaurateur, Brandon Grossutti, owner and operator of Gastown’s Pidgin restaurant. We were eager to discuss a new venture he’s been developing, an ‘at cost’ food delivery service called FROMTO.

With so many restaurants struggling to keep their heads above water during this trying time, we wanted to learn more about the project. We also waxed about his career in hospitality, running Pidgin for the last seven years, his thoughts on the current business climate, and life at home with family.