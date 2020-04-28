Community News / Fraserhood

Statera Academy Offering Wine & Spirits Classes Online

Portrait

The GOODS from Statera Academy

Vancouver, BC | Stay safe, and keep learning. Now that you have made bread from scratch, organized the sock drawer, and found a good exercise video, you are probably ready for more. Take a WSET class online in Wines or Spirits with Statera Academy.

Statera has a full selection of classes from 1 to 3 in Wine and 1 and 2 in Sprints. Many classes are starting in May, see website for registration details. Level 2 and 3 will have the WSET study packs mailed at registration. There are no scheduled times, so you can work ahead or catch up when ever your schedule fits you. Sake Level 1 online will be available in September.

And let’s give a shout out to our friends working hard at our favourite ‘essential’ bottle shops giving us the opportunity to practice! Thank you for all your efforts!

Statera Academy is an Approved Program Provided with the Wine And Spirits Education Trust (WSET) run by Keith Nicholson here in Vancouver. In brighter times (aside from classes online) we offer in-person classes for Wine, Sake and Spirits during the day as well as night classes. We also specialize in flexible private classes for companies looking to train their staff.

Statera Academy
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
625 E 16th Ave. | 778-549-5040 | WEBSITE
Statera Academy Offering Wine & Spirits Classes Online
Thirsty for More Wine Knowledge? Take a Class With Statera This Winter or Spring

There are 0 comments

Fraserhood

Restaurant Graveyard / Fraserhood

Remembering a Charming Fraserhood Restaurant That Was Doomed From the Start

It is a cruel facet of the human experience that sometimes young, well-loved restaurants close before their time...

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside the Fraserhood’s Imminent Say Mercy!

The highly anticipated 60-seat Italian-meets-American BBQ restaurant concept will open to the public on January 18.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Perfect Orbs of Meaty, Saucy Goodness at Savio Volpe

Made using the holy trinity of beef, pork and veal studded with pine nuts and currants, the impactful orbs are soaked in neckbone gravy.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

‘Say Mercy!’ Opening Soon on Fraser Street

The team that gave us the critically-acclaimed Mackenzie Room is hard at work on a second restaurant, this time at 4298 Fraser Street.

Vancouverites / Fraserhood

Getting Olfactory With Local Artist and Perfumer, Megan Hepburn

You can sniff out the creator of Cracher dans la soupe Parfum at three Vancouver craft fairs this November and December.

How To Cook Vancouver / Fraserhood

We Tried to Make Les Faux Bourgeois’ Delicious Salade Niçoise at Home

In the latest edition of How to Cook Vancouver, Maciel does her very best to recreate a standout starter from the Fraserhood.

Popular

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

133 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Intelligence Briefs

On the End of Foodora and the Race to Reopen a Broken Restaurant Industry

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of impending shortages and finds some silver linings in the darkness.

Community News / Downtown

Autostrada Updates Menus, Hires Back Staff Because of Your Continued Support

Heads Up

Vancouver’s Farmers Markets Set to Return Next Weekend, Albeit With Big Changes

Despite a virus debilitating our food scene, it's at least nice to know that our Spring and Summer won't be completely for naught.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Miku Crafts Special Bento Box for Mother’s Day

Community News / Downtown

Legendary Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar Launches ‘Hy’s At Home’ Take-Out Menu

Community News / Downtown

Chambar Launches Charitable ‘Food Coalition’ Partnership With 100K Funding Drive

Community News

Toptable Expands Award-Winning Dishes With Cook-At-Home Offerings