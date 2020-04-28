Statera Academy Offering Wine & Spirits Classes Online

The GOODS from Statera Academy

Vancouver, BC | Stay safe, and keep learning. Now that you have made bread from scratch, organized the sock drawer, and found a good exercise video, you are probably ready for more. Take a WSET class online in Wines or Spirits with Statera Academy.

Statera has a full selection of classes from 1 to 3 in Wine and 1 and 2 in Sprints. Many classes are starting in May, see website for registration details. Level 2 and 3 will have the WSET study packs mailed at registration. There are no scheduled times, so you can work ahead or catch up when ever your schedule fits you. Sake Level 1 online will be available in September.

And let’s give a shout out to our friends working hard at our favourite ‘essential’ bottle shops giving us the opportunity to practice! Thank you for all your efforts!

Statera Academy is an Approved Program Provided with the Wine And Spirits Education Trust (WSET) run by Keith Nicholson here in Vancouver. In brighter times (aside from classes online) we offer in-person classes for Wine, Sake and Spirits during the day as well as night classes. We also specialize in flexible private classes for companies looking to train their staff.