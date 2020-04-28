Seen In Vancouver / East Vancouver

Outdoor Salad Dressing Exchange Spotted in East Van

Portrait

With more people staying at home and internet usage breaking records, things that are outside and analog feel both charmingly awkward and rare. Such is the case with this salad dressing recipe exchange, which Scout contributor Fernando Medrano recently spotted on Lakewood Drive in East Van. Sure you can post a recipe to your social media channels or download another from any number of websites, but neighbours clothes-pinning their own tried-and-true recipes to a rain-sheltered piece of string can give us a better taste of the communities in which we live.

