Miku Crafts Special Bento Box for Mother’s Day

The GOODS from Miku

Vancouver, BC | Celebrate moms and all mother figures this Mother’s Day with Miku’s special Aburi To-Go Mother’s Day Bento. Available for preorders online starting May 1st for pick-up on May 8th and 9th at Miku (70-200 Granville Street), the special bento is $75 per duo and includes chef’s choice of seasonal sashimi, Miku’s signature Aburi “flame-seared” Oshi Sushi, roll sushi, braised beef shank, Brussel sprout chips, and petit green tea opera cake. People have the option of adding on a bottle of sake or wine, such as a sparkling by local Bella Vineyards or Black Hills Nota Bene Red Blend.