Miku Crafts Special Bento Box for Mother’s Day

Vancouver, BC | Celebrate moms and all mother figures this Mother’s Day with Miku’s special Aburi To-Go Mother’s Day Bento. Available for preorders online starting May 1st for pick-up on May 8th and 9th at Miku (70-200 Granville Street), the special bento is $75 per duo and includes chef’s choice of seasonal sashimi, Miku’s signature Aburi “flame-seared” Oshi Sushi, roll sushi, braised beef shank, Brussel sprout chips, and petit green tea opera cake. People have the option of adding on a bottle of sake or wine, such as a sparkling by local Bella Vineyards or Black Hills Nota Bene Red Blend.

Miku Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Gastown
70-200 Granville St. | 604-568-3900 | WEBSITE
Miku Restaurant Launches Temaki Sushi and Tonkotsu Ramen Meal Kits to Take Home

Definitive Records / Downtown

The Definitive Records of ‘Local Beverage Slinger’ Devon Towler

This week we asked the Bar Manager at The Magnet to share the three records that anchor his musical tastes.

11 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Jayton Paul Does ‘The Dishes’

This week we speak with award-winning Hawksworth Sommelier, Jayton Paul, about his favourite places to eat and drink around town.

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Downtown

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Possibly the Best Place to Drink Craft Beer in Downtown Vancouver

The Magnet has quickly emerged as a reliable place to acquaint oneself with the freshest pleasures of British Columbian craft beer.

Lexicon / Downtown

Vancouverites Remember Exactly Where They Were When This Happened Ten Years Ago...

"I was at my parents' house with my face full of seven-layer dip when Sid the Kid scored the Golden Goal..."

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside Cioppino’s Expansion

The 'Enoteca' private function rooms adjacent to Cioppino's are being renovated so as to be fully absorbed by the latter.

Mis En Place / Downtown

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 1 — Culinary Futures, Real Talk With Local Cooks

Tony Minichiello and Bruce McAdams talk about the changes coming to education for the next-generation of professional cooks.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

On the End of Foodora and the Race to Reopen a Broken Restaurant Industry

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of impending shortages and finds some silver linings in the darkness.

Community News / Downtown

Autostrada Updates Menus, Hires Back Staff Because of Your Continued Support

Vancouver’s Farmers Markets Set to Return Next Weekend, Albeit With Big Changes

Despite a virus debilitating our food scene, it's at least nice to know that our Spring and Summer won't be completely for naught.

Community News / Downtown

Legendary Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar Launches ‘Hy’s At Home’ Take-Out Menu

Community News / Downtown

Chambar Launches Charitable ‘Food Coalition’ Partnership With 100K Funding Drive

Community News

Toptable Expands Award-Winning Dishes With Cook-At-Home Offerings

Community News / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Old Bird’ Reopens With Take-Out Service