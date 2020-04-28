Fly Over the Desert Airport Where Hundreds of Passenger Jets Are Waiting to Fly Again

American YouTuber and Grumman Tiger pilot Bryan Keith was recently granted tower permission to conduct a low-level fly-over of the Southern California Logistics Airport (SCLA) outside Victorville, California where over 400 unneeded Delta and Southwest jets are being neatly parked for the pandemic.

“There’s something unnatural about seeing all these aircraft sitting abandoned in the hot desert sun. They want to be flying. They want to be taking us to visit our family, our friends, and faraway destinations that we’ve always dreamed about. They were meant to bring the world together in a time when we need to stay apart. Every single one of these hundreds of planes has a unique history with a million different stories to tell, and hopefully – one day very soon – they will begin to tell a million more.”