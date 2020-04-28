Community News / Downtown

Brighten Mother’s Day With a Bubbly Brunch Delivery From Café Medina

The GOODS from Cafe Medina

Vancouver BC | If there’s a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that it has helped us focus on what’s really important. We want to express our appreciation for the people we love, even if isolation measures mean we can’t be in the same room with them. For Mother’s Day this year, one of Vancouver’s favourite restaurants is offering a twist on the traditional family brunch so we can celebrate our moms safely. The Mother’s Day brunch special from Café Medina may be ordered online and will be delivered for free (within Vancouver) on Saturday, May 9th and Sunday, May 10th. A limited number of packages are available for each of the 4 available delivery times. All order must be placed by May 5th.

There are 3 menu options, each of which will include one floral arrangement and a “mimosa kit” consisting of a bottle of Chandon California Brut and 500ml of freshly squeezed orange juice.

#1 – The Medina Experience
Woodstone Fired Flatbread with Mascarpone Black Pepper & Honey
Hummus – Olive Oil & Aleppo
Fricassée – Sunny Eggs, Braised Short Ribs, Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Smoked Cheddar, Arugula
Two Liège Style Waffles with Mixed Berry Compote, Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel

#2 – The Classic
Woodstone Fired Flatbread
Medina Bacon with Vincotto
Roasted Potatoes with Smoked Cheddar, Lemon Aioli
Frittata – SoleFood Farms Seasonal Vegetables, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Potatoes, Chèvre, Organic Greens
Two Liège Style Waffles with Mixed Berry Compote, Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel

#3 -Medina Mash Up – Vegetarian
Woodstone Fired Flatbread with Mascarpone Black Pepper & Honey
Hummus – Olive Oil & Aleppo
Frittata – SoleFood Farms Seasonal Vegetables, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Potatoes, Chèvre, Organic Greens
Two Liège Style Waffles with Mixed Berry Compote, Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel

There are 4 delivery times available on each of the two days: 10:00am, 11:00am, 12:00pm, 1:00pm.

A limited number of packages will be available for each time, so don’t wait to place your order online. Make Mom’s day one to remember!

Café Medina Mother’s Day Menu (Delivery in Vancouver Only)
All orders must be received by May 5th | $125 for 2 or $175 for 4 people
Both options include one floral arrangement and one mimosa kit.

Café Medina
Neighbourhood: Downtown
780 Richards St. | 604-879-3114 | WEBSITE
