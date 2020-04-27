Toptable Expands Award-Winning Dishes With Cook-At-Home Offerings

The GOODS from Toptable Group

Vancouver, BC | One of Canada’s leading hospitality companies, Toptable Group, understands firsthand that food can provide a sense of warmth and comfort during unprecedented times. In a commitment to flattening the curve and keeping the doors to its restaurants closed to in-house dining, the company is proud to launch new take-away options in Vancouver and Whistler.

“We are witnessing so many industries pivot their offerings for the greater good and it has been so inspiring to see our incredibly talented team of Executive Chefs, Restaurant Directors, and Bar Managers galvanize new and delicious concepts to create a new normal for the community with safety for all as a top priority,” said Michael Doyle, President, Toptable Group.

TOPTABLE2U – VANCOUVER

Vancouverites can order housemade provisions, salads, and small plates along with prepped signature dishes to easily finish at home like Blue Water’s Miso Sake Glazed Sablefish, Elisa’s steaks and truffle chickens, and CinCin’s decadent sauces and pasta. Side dishes such as Baby Heirloom Carrots, Yukon Gold Potato Puree, and Mac & Cheese can be added a la carte to complement any of the featured mains for a no-fuss dinner. Not to be forgotten, desserts include Banana Cream and Maple Pecan pies – and Thierry’s own artisanal chocolate bars have made a comeback! Watch for regular updates and special occasion additions.

For those who are looking to make their shopping experience a little less complicated, not to worry – Toptable2U Vancouver has tapped into its network of suppliers to create ever-changing fruit and vegetable medley boxes featuring North Arm Farm’s Swiss chard, kale and beets, as well as Helmer potatoes and kits filled with kitchen essentials from flour to butter and eggs.

Online orders can be made through any Toptable Group restaurants’ websites and are available for pick-up within 2-hours at Elisa in Yaletown located at 1109 Hamilton, Tuesdays through Sundays from 12pm to 7pm. All mandated safety measures are in place from food preparation to pick-up. Contactless delivery service is offered within a 10 km radius of Elisa, Tuesdays through Sundays, 12pm to 7pm.

ABC EATS – WHISTLER

It’s been 38 wonderful years since Toptable Group opened its first restaurant in Whistler, and we’re as committed as ever to serving our mountain resort community. ABC Eats Whistler features a thoughtful menu of prepared snacks, salads, breads, meal kits, desserts, and beverages along with useful pantry items and everyday essentials from our trio of restaurants, Araxi, Bar Oso, and Il Caminetto.

Orders are available for pick-up at II Caminetto, located at 4242 Village Stroll, Wednesdays through Sundays, from 3pm to 8pm. Contactless delivery service is also available along Hwy. 99 from Emerald Estates to Cheakamus over these same days of the week from 4:30pm to 8pm.

We’re cheering on all our dedicated frontline workers and extending a 25% savings to them for any Toptable2U or ABC Eats order. Kindly call Elisa at 604-362-5443 or Il Caminetto at 604-932-4442 to receive your special frontline promo code.

We look forward to brighter days ahead and welcoming our guests back to our family of Toptable Group restaurants. In the interim, let’s keep in touch via our websites, newsletters, and social media channels.