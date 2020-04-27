East Van’s New Coho Cafe on Hunt For Head Chef

The GOODS from Coho
Vancouver, BC | We are passionate about serving our community and we’re committed to empowering everyone we work with to do what they do to the best of their abilities. We have plans to grow quickly and are looking for high potential individuals that want to grow with us!
WHO YOU ARE
You own your own knives and tools and care for all the equipment you will have access to as if they were your own.
You are knowledgeable of techniques, methods, tools and commercial kitchen equipment used in preparing and cooking high quality food at scale
You can perform tasks with speed and accuracy; you are able to organize and prioritize
You work well on your own with minimal supervision but are excited about growing a team and leading a BOH team towards a collective vision
You are known for being the organized and efficient one in the group
You are curious, and posses the desire to grow and learn
You are creative and inspired to push the boundaries and drive innovation in the culinary field; no matter the environment – limitations motivate you to do more with less
You CARE about what you do; you have a strong attention to detail and a high level of cleanliness i.e. your friends think of you as a perfectionist
You have exceptional communication, interpersonal and leadership skills
You have a strong desire to take on challenges
You have the ability to demonstrate quick thinking and to adapt in a constantly changing environment
You thrive under pressure and are able to problem solve in a calm and efficient manner in high pressure situations
You have travelled and worked abroad in a culinary capacity
You understand the importance of social media in today’s food industry
WHO WE ARE
Established in 2018 by cofounders Andrew Barnes and Amrit Maharaj with the opening of the Coho Powell St. location, Coho has grown to three commissary kitchen locations, a café and event space, an online marketplace for Coho member product distribution, an online meal delivery platform, and a meal programme to help single parent families in need.
Coho’s café (Coho Coffee) is poised to offer a new concept in Vancouver’s food scene – a unique and collaborative environment. This role is best-suited for a well-trained, well-travelled, and open-minded chef that wants to help us take Coho to the forefront of culinary innovation in Vancouver and beyond.
The head chef will lead Coho’s café menu development and execution. S/he will work alongside the Management team in designing Coho’s next phase of guest experience – food service.
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are hiring a LEADER. We value your opinion and expect you to share and communicate them in a positive and respectful manner.
You will be working alongside the café team, providing hands-on support to ensure smooth daily café operations, food preparation, and service
Specific responsibilities include:
Development and execution of SOPs
Managing inventory – including ordering of food and paper supplies, recipe costing and menu pricing, and systemizing food production utilizing company systems and procedures
Maintaining all Vancouver Coastal Health directions and requirements as well as Coho’s safety and health standards
Receiving and checking all food products & supplies to ensure they meet Coho’s high standards for quality
Operating and cleaning equipment in a safe manner and maintaining maintenance logs for all equipment
Creating timelines and schedules for developing and executing rotating/seasonal menus
Preparing mise en place, cooking menu items for service and/or assist FOH staff to assemble/prepare dishes to order
Discovering, training, and growing talent as the business grows; managing café BOH employees including hiring, firing, training, coaching, scheduling, and disciplining.
In partnership with the Retail Operations Manager, you will establish annual budgets, set revenue targets and plans to reach financial goals
Assist in developing and designing innovative community events, menu offerings, and customer experiences
Proficient in Microsoft Excel, POS software, third-party delivery software, etc.
The duties of this position may change from time to time. The successful candidate must be able to complete additional duties as directed by management.
REQUIREMENTS
Experience: Minimum 3 to 5 years in a supervisory role/sous chef within a scratch kitchen with experience doing inventory and food costs.
Education: High School Diploma; Culinary Certification preferred
Licenses & Certification: Valid Food Safe Certificate, Red Seal Certificate preferred.
Language: Required to speak, read & write English fluently
WHAT’S IN IT FOR YOU? | We offer competitive pay and a comprehensive benefits package after the probationary period.
JOB TYPE | Full-time; 3 month contract with possibility of extension.
HOW TO APPLY | If you would like to find out more then, please email a résumé and cover letter to info [at] cohocommissary.com that highlights your personality and details why you would be a good fit for us!
