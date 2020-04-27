East Van’s New Coho Cafe on Hunt For Head Chef

The GOODS from Coho

Vancouver, BC | We are passionate about serving our community and we’re committed to empowering everyone we work with to do what they do to the best of their abilities. We have plans to grow quickly and are looking for high potential individuals that want to grow with us!

WHO YOU ARE

You own your own knives and tools and care for all the equipment you will have access to as if they were your own.

You are knowledgeable of techniques, methods, tools and commercial kitchen equipment used in preparing and cooking high quality food at scale

You can perform tasks with speed and accuracy; you are able to organize and prioritize

You work well on your own with minimal supervision but are excited about growing a team and leading a BOH team towards a collective vision

You are known for being the organized and efficient one in the group

You are curious, and posses the desire to grow and learn

You are creative and inspired to push the boundaries and drive innovation in the culinary field; no matter the environment – limitations motivate you to do more with less

You CARE about what you do; you have a strong attention to detail and a high level of cleanliness i.e. your friends think of you as a perfectionist

You have exceptional communication, interpersonal and leadership skills

You have a strong desire to take on challenges

You have the ability to demonstrate quick thinking and to adapt in a constantly changing environment

You thrive under pressure and are able to problem solve in a calm and efficient manner in high pressure situations

You have travelled and worked abroad in a culinary capacity

You understand the importance of social media in today’s food industry

WHO WE ARE

Established in 2018 by cofounders Andrew Barnes and Amrit Maharaj with the opening of the Coho Powell St. location, Coho has grown to three commissary kitchen locations, a café and event space, an online marketplace for Coho member product distribution, an online meal delivery platform, and a meal programme to help single parent families in need.

Coho’s café (Coho Coffee) is poised to offer a new concept in Vancouver’s food scene – a unique and collaborative environment. This role is best-suited for a well-trained, well-travelled, and open-minded chef that wants to help us take Coho to the forefront of culinary innovation in Vancouver and beyond.

The head chef will lead Coho’s café menu development and execution. S/he will work alongside the Management team in designing Coho’s next phase of guest experience – food service.

ABOUT THE ROLE

We are hiring a LEADER. We value your opinion and expect you to share and communicate them in a positive and respectful manner.

You will be working alongside the café team, providing hands-on support to ensure smooth daily café operations, food preparation, and service

Specific responsibilities include:

Development and execution of SOPs

Managing inventory – including ordering of food and paper supplies, recipe costing and menu pricing, and systemizing food production utilizing company systems and procedures

Maintaining all Vancouver Coastal Health directions and requirements as well as Coho’s safety and health standards

Receiving and checking all food products & supplies to ensure they meet Coho’s high standards for quality

Operating and cleaning equipment in a safe manner and maintaining maintenance logs for all equipment

Creating timelines and schedules for developing and executing rotating/seasonal menus

Preparing mise en place, cooking menu items for service and/or assist FOH staff to assemble/prepare dishes to order

Discovering, training, and growing talent as the business grows; managing café BOH employees including hiring, firing, training, coaching, scheduling, and disciplining.

In partnership with the Retail Operations Manager, you will establish annual budgets, set revenue targets and plans to reach financial goals

Assist in developing and designing innovative community events, menu offerings, and customer experiences

Proficient in Microsoft Excel, POS software, third-party delivery software, etc.

The duties of this position may change from time to time. The successful candidate must be able to complete additional duties as directed by management.

REQUIREMENTS

Experience: Minimum 3 to 5 years in a supervisory role/sous chef within a scratch kitchen with experience doing inventory and food costs.

Education: High School Diploma; Culinary Certification preferred

Licenses & Certification: Valid Food Safe Certificate, Red Seal Certificate preferred.

Language: Required to speak, read & write English fluently

WHAT’S IN IT FOR YOU? | We offer competitive pay and a comprehensive benefits package after the probationary period.

JOB TYPE | Full-time; 3 month contract with possibility of extension.

HOW TO APPLY | If you would like to find out more then, please email a résumé and cover letter to info [at] cohocommissary.com that highlights your personality and details why you would be a good fit for us!