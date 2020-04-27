Community News / Downtown

Chambar Launches Charitable ‘Food Coalition’ Partnership With 100K Funding Drive

The GOODS from Chambar

Vancouver, BC | Food Coalition, a new, local partnership to feed our most vulnerable citizens, has launched a 100K funding drive today, with every tax-deductible donation made until Saturday, May 2 via the Food Coalition website generously matched by an anonymous donor.

After responsibly closing their doors in mid-March, Chambar Restaurant began making free meals for residents of the Downtown Eastside so the food they still had on hand wouldn’t go to waste.

It was during those first deliveries that Chambar encountered the desperate need for prepared meals on the DTES — a situation which has worsened following the closures of soup kitchens and drop-in centres.

The impetus for creating the Food Coalition was to meet the increased need for over 1,200 daily in-place meals for seniors and others living in Single Room Occupancy buildings with no access to kitchen facilities, thereby allowing those people peace of mind, food security, and the ability to stay inside.

Founded by Chambar co-owner, Karri Green-Schuermans, Food Coalition is a community-driven partnership between restaurants committed to local ingredients, their local suppliers, the City of Vancouver, Greater Vancouver Food Bank, Food.ee and TELUS. Food Coalition’s members centralize meal needs to prepare, distribute and deliver meals to the city’s most vulnerable populations, confronting three urgent needs facing Greater Vancouver in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis:

1. Feed our most vulnerable citizens
2. Keep our local food supply chain alive
3. Keep our restaurants and the local businesses who rely on them alive

Charitable Impact, a platform which facilitates providing tax receipts for donations of $5 or more, will be used for collecting donations, and an anonymous donor has pledged to match all funds collected by next Saturday 2 May, 2020, up to $100K. Donations can be made via the Food Coalition website (www.foodcoalition.ca).

A donation to Food Coalition before Saturday, May 2 means your money is going twice as far to help our most vulnerable populations stay fed and safe.

$100K feeds 350+ seniors two meals per a day for 14 days. If we reach our goal of $100K our matching donor will allow Food Coalition to feed 700+ people for two weeks.

LOGISTICS supplied by Food.ee.

DELIVERY VEHICLES supplied by TELUS.

ADMINISTRATION supplied by City of Vancouver COVID-19 Emergency Response Team and Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATIONS tracking provided by Charitable Impact.

CHAMBAR TAKE OUT & DELIVERY

Order Take Out for tonight, and stock your freezer for another night. Enjoy weekly home deliveries of our easy ‘Heat & Eat’ meals, and healthy Broths. Our Sommelier and Bar Manager have made thoughtful wine & Belgian beer selections too!

Chambar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
568 Beatty St. | 604-879-7119 | WEBSITE
Chambar Launches Food Coalition, Readies for Virtual ‘Earth Day’ Candlelight Dinner Celebration

