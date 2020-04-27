Architect of Swedish Response to Covid-19 Explains and Defends Unique Policy

(via) Professor Johan Giesecke, one of the world’s top epidemiologists and an advisor to the Swedish Government, is refreshingly straight-forward about his country’s unique response to Covid-19 in this excellent interview with the UK’s Unherd.

Here are his core points, as summarised by Unherd:

– UK policy on lockdown and other European countries are not evidence-based

– The correct policy is to protect the old and the frail only

– This will eventually lead to herd immunity as a “by-product”

– The initial UK response, before the “180 degree U-turn”, was better

– The Imperial College paper was “not very good” and he has never seen an unpublished paper have so much policy impact

– The paper was very much too pessimistic

– Any such models are a dubious basis for public policy anyway

– The flattening of the curve is due to the most vulnerable dying first as much as the lockdown

– The results will eventually be similar for all countries

– Covid-19 is a “mild disease” and similar to the flu, and it was the novelty of the disease that scared people.

– The actual fatality rate of Covid-19 is the region of 0.1%

– At least 50% of the population of both the UK and Sweden will be shown to have already had the disease when mass antibody testing becomes available.