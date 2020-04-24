Community News / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Old Bird’ Reopens With Take-Out Service

Portrait

The GOODS from Old Bird

Vancouver, BC | Old Bird, Chinese food with attitude, has come back hot with a new family-friendly take-out menu. You can now order Salt & Pepper Wings, Smashed Cucumber Salad, Braised Pork Ragu, Seafood Fried Rice, wine, beer and so much more from the comfort of your home. Complete your experience with some candlelight and Old Bird’s playlist “Nights in Shanghai” on Spotify.

Pick up can be ordered on our website or by phone via 604-873-1172. We also deliver through Doordash. Looking forward to serving you again!

Old Bird
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3950 Main St. | 604-873-1172 | WEBSITE
Main Street’s ‘Old Bird’ Reopens With Take-Out Service
Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Main Street

View From Your Window / Main Street

The View From Your Window #226

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Comfort Food / Main Street

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Arbor’s Southern Fried Artichoke Sandwich

Seasoned with paprika, cayenne, and onion/garlic powders, the artichoke chunks play tasty tricks on the teeth of fried chicken fans.

View From Your Window / Main Street

The View From Your Window #224

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Vancouverites / Main Street

Six Questions With Concert Pianist and Creative Collaborator, Annie Yim

For her March 10th concert at the Fox Cabaret, Annie is set to perform The Poet Speaks: From Debussy to Pärt.

You Should Know / Main Street

How Mt. Pleasant Narrowly Escaped Having a Massive Cop Shop and Jail

In early the early 1950s, the City of Vancouver had big plans to build a new police station where Kingsgate Mall is today.

Comfort Food / Main Street

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Fish & Chips at The Fish Counter

This pioneering seafood market has several versions of the crispy stuff, from Pacific Cod and Ling Cod to Halibut and Salmon.

Popular

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Tea and Two Slices

On Bad Decisions by Art Directors and How a Virus Revealed Vancouver’s Best and Worst

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds a broken system working and the right way to build a new Vancouver.

Community News / Downtown

Autostrada Updates Menus, Hires Back Staff Because of Your Continued Support

131 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

73 Places
Restaurant Graveyard

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

With the help of many diners and restaurant industry veterans, we bring you this growing token of remembrance!

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Gotham Steakhouse & Bar Reopens Today as Upscale Take-Out Destination

Community News / Commercial Drive

Caffè La Tana’s ‘Alimentari’ Online Shop Is Now Open

Community News / Downtown

Take ‘Tastes of Pacific Rim Test Kitchen’ Home From Giovane Café + Eatery

Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Unveils Limited Release ‘Moon Rabbit’ Szechuaan Saison