Main Street’s ‘Old Bird’ Reopens With Take-Out Service

The GOODS from Old Bird

Vancouver, BC | Old Bird, Chinese food with attitude, has come back hot with a new family-friendly take-out menu. You can now order Salt & Pepper Wings, Smashed Cucumber Salad, Braised Pork Ragu, Seafood Fried Rice, wine, beer and so much more from the comfort of your home. Complete your experience with some candlelight and Old Bird’s playlist “Nights in Shanghai” on Spotify.

Pick up can be ordered on our website or by phone via 604-873-1172. We also deliver through Doordash. Looking forward to serving you again!